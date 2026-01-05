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Kpando MP urges colleague lawmakers to foster strong stakeholder ties for development

By Evans Attah Akangla
General News Member of Parliament for Kpando, Hon. Sebastian Deh
MON, 05 JAN 2026
Member of Parliament for Kpando, Hon. Sebastian Deh

Member of Parliament for Kpando, Hon. Sebastian Deh, has called on fellow lawmakers to cultivate strong relationships with stakeholders to drive development in their constituencies.

Speaking on Lukusi Radio on Wednesday, December 31, Mr. Deh emphasized that building rapport with assemblies, chiefs, and other key stakeholders is vital to achieving developmental goals and meeting the expectations of their electorates.

The Kpando MP cited several initiatives underway in his constituency, including efforts to complete the Kpando Gabi primary block, support for 56 learners pursuing NVTI courses at Kpantech, and scholarships for SHS students.

Through partnerships with his MCE, Mr. Deh has also helped clear refuse dumps, completed a health centre at Kpando Dzigbe, and constructed nurses' quarters at Kpando Togorme.

Hon. Deh attributed these achievements to his collaborative approach with stakeholders, saying it has boosted confidence in his leadership.

Looking ahead to 2026, the MP promised a cocktail of development projects, including classroom blocks, road upgrades, and job creation initiatives to stimulate the local economy.

He urged his constituents to stay engaged and expect significant progress in key sectors of the municipality.

Hon. Sebastian Deh's vision for Kpando is centered on inclusive development and people-driven initiatives, aiming to improve the quality of life for residents.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

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