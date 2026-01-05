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Mon, 05 Jan 2026 Crime & Punishment

Police hunt third suspect in alleged assault on 12-year-old girl at La Roman

  Mon, 05 Jan 2026
Police hunt third suspect in alleged assault on 12-year-old girl at La Roman

The Accra Regional Police Command has intensified efforts to arrest a third suspect linked to the alleged assault of a 12-year-old girl near the La Roman Junior High School.

Police have identified the suspect as Priscilla Novishie Wornyo, who is reported to have fled to the Volta Region shortly after the incident.

Two other suspects have already been arrested in connection with the case. They are Precious Giftan Mesopeh, aged 22, and Princess Giftan Mesopeh, aged 25. The two women were apprehended on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, after the victim led police officers to their location.

The case was reported by the victim’s mother, who visited the police station with her daughter. Police say the girl had visible marks of assault on her body at the time the complaint was lodged.

According to the mother, her daughter was attacked without provocation by three women around the La Roman Junior High School area.

Police investigations are ongoing as efforts continue to track down and arrest the third suspect to assist with further inquiries into the incident.

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