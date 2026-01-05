Bawa Rock only successful applicant among 31 aggregator bid — Sammy Gyamfi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has rejected claims that the Board deliberately created a monopoly in the artisanal gold trade, explaining that only one company qualified for an aggregator licence during GoldBod’s first year of operations in 2025.

Speaking on Joy FM’s News File programme on Saturday, January 3, 2026, Mr Gyamfi addressed concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament, describing the accusations as a clear misunderstanding of GoldBod’s licensing structure and gold trading framework.

He explained that GoldBod operates a four tier licensing regime made up of tier one buyers, tier two buyers, self financing aggregators and aggregators. According to him, all four categories are authorised to buy gold on behalf of GoldBod, not only aggregators as has been widely suggested.

Mr Gyamfi said tier one buyers are grassroots operators licensed to purchase gold directly from licensed small scale miners, while tier two buyers are permitted to buy from both miners and tier one buyers. Self financing aggregators, he noted, use their own capital to buy gold for GoldBod, unlike aggregators who are largely funded by the Board to carry out purchases.

He disclosed that in 2025 alone, GoldBod issued a total of 900 gold buying licences. Of this number, 269 were granted to tier one buyers, 578 to tier two buyers, 52 to self financing aggregators and just one aggregator licence.

According to the GoldBod CEO, 31 companies applied for the aggregator category, but only Bawa Rock Company Limited met the strict eligibility and regulatory requirements within the period under review.

Mr Gyamfi further clarified that aggregator licences are not issued at his sole discretion. He explained that while GoldBod management assesses applications and makes recommendations, the final decision to approve or reject licences rests with the Governing Board.

He stressed that the aggregator licensing window remains open and that the current situation is not permanent. Licences can be suspended or revoked where necessary, and additional companies can be approved once they meet the required standards.

The clarification comes in response to Minority lawmakers who argued that granting Bawa Rock Company Limited sole aggregator status could undermine competition and transparency in the artisanal gold sector.

GoldBod has, however, maintained that its licensing process is transparent, rule based and driven strictly by regulatory and eligibility requirements, not political or personal considerations.