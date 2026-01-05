Fiifi Kwetey’s ‘sycophancy’ in Mahama's third term could divide NDC — GFL warns

Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson, has cautioned that recent remarks by the General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, describing calls for a third presidential term for President John Dramani Mahama as “sycophancy,” risk undermining internal unity within the party.

Mr Koomson described the comments as poorly delivered and unnecessary, warning that they could deepen divisions at a time when cohesion is crucial for the governing party to consolidate its gains.

Speaking on Ahotor FM on Saturday, January 1, Mr Koomson argued that there is nothing wrong with party supporters openly calling for President Mahama to seek a third term. He maintained that the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general elections was driven largely by President Mahama’s leadership, credibility and personal appeal to voters.

His comments come in response to Mr Kwetey’s earlier remarks in which the NDC General Secretary criticised party members advocating a third term for President Mahama, describing their actions as “pure sycophancy” and “boot licking of the highest order.” Mr Kwetey had warned against what he called a culture of excessive praise and blind loyalty, suggesting that some party members believe flattering leaders is the only path to relevance or personal gain.

Reacting to that position, Mr Koomson questioned what alternative leadership plan the party has if President Mahama decides not to contest again. He said many supporters genuinely believe the President remains the best option to continue leading the country, based on performance rather than personal interest.

He noted that Mr Kwetey could have used his platform to encourage calm, maturity and constructive dialogue on the sensitive issue of a third term instead of making statements he described as inflammatory.

Mr Koomson rejected suggestions that supporters calling for a third term are acting out of self interest, insisting that many, including himself, have not personally benefited from President Mahama. He stressed that his support is based solely on his assessment of the President’s leadership qualities, experience and character.

He further argued that the remarks by the NDC General Secretary were inappropriate and risk creating unnecessary tension within the party. He therefore called on the NDC Council of Elders to step in and put safeguards in place to prevent such public utterances, warning that they do not serve the party’s long term interest.

Mr Koomson praised President Mahama’s leadership style, describing him as tolerant and non vindictive, and said his return to office has shown growth and maturity. He also cited improvements in economic conditions, including fuel prices, claiming current costs are lower than those recorded under the previous New Patriotic Party administration.

He warned that if internal disagreements are not carefully managed, the NDC could weaken itself and hand the opposition NPP an opportunity to regain political relevance.

Mr Koomson concluded by reaffirming his support for calls urging President John Dramani Mahama to consider a third term and advised Mr Kwetey to exercise restraint in making further public comments on the matter.