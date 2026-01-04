Ghana’s Growing Pollution Crisis: A Call to Action for All Citizens

A recent study highlights the severe toll of environmental pollution in Ghana, linking dirty air, contaminated water, and litter-strewn streets to disease outbreaks, reduced life expectancy, and ecosystem damage. Researchers from Texila American University spoke to ordinary citizens, market traders, journalists, teachers, and environmental experts across Greater Accra to understand why pollution persists and how it can be stopped.

Findings reveal that poor waste management is a daily reality. Many communities lack sufficient trash bins, and public sanitation services are often delayed or ineffective, leading to piled-up refuse that attracts pests and creates health hazards. Citizens pointed to careless dumping, open defecation, and smoke from old vehicles as common sights. Yet, those interviewed also expressed willingness to change – if supported by stronger government action and better facilities.

Key suggestions from the public include placing more dustbins in streets and markets, strictly enforcing anti-littering laws, and increasing public education through media in multiple local languages. Teachers emphasized that environmental education in schools is cultivating a new generation of eco-conscious citizens. Meanwhile, journalists called for more consistent media coverage to raise awareness.

Experts stressed that solving Ghana’s pollution crisis is a shared duty. While the government must improve infrastructure and regulation, every citizen also has a role – from joining community clean-ups to calling out irresponsible behavior. The study concludes that a combination of civic responsibility, education, and stronger governance can turn the tide against pollution, securing a healthier future for all Ghanaians.

Dr. Awo Esaah Bempong

Faculty of Business Administration,

University of Professional Studies, Accra