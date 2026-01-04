Lessons from Venezuela: Why Ghana Must Never Be a Pawn in Superpower Games

The recent developments in Venezuela—particularly the reported capture of President Nicolás Maduro by forces linked to the United States—have reignited a global debate on sovereignty, power, and the limits of international law.

Beyond the immediate political shock, the episode offers a sobering lesson for small and medium‑sized states navigating an unforgiving international system.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a principled condemnation of the incident, reaffirming respect for sovereignty and international norms. This moral clarity is commendable.

Yet morality alone is never enough in geopolitics.

For countries like Ghana, the Venezuelan episode raises a deeper strategic question: How should small states behave when superpowers collide?

History and theory point to a clear answer: distance, restraint, and strategic realism are not optional—they are essential for survival.

The International System: A World Ruled by Power

Classical and structural Realism—from Hans Morgenthau to Kenneth Waltz—remind us that the international system is fundamentally anarchic.

There is no central authority capable of enforcing rules uniformly. States therefore act primarily to protect their national interests, not to uphold universal morality.

In such a system, superpowers enjoy disproportionate freedom of action.

They possess the military reach, economic leverage, and narrative dominance to bend norms whenever those norms obstruct strategic objectives.

International law becomes persuasive rather than binding—invoked selectively, enforced unevenly.

The Venezuelan case illustrates this uncomfortable truth.

Regardless of one’s view of Caracas’ domestic politics, the episode shows how swiftly sovereignty can be compromised when a state becomes strategically inconvenient.

For smaller states, the lesson is not ideological—it is structural.

Small States and the Logic of Survival

Small‑state theory in International Relations emphasizes vulnerability.

Unlike great powers, small states lack the buffers—military deterrence, economic insulation, or alliance dominance—to absorb the shocks of great‑power conflict.

When they align too closely or speak too loudly in polarized contests, they risk becoming arenas rather than actors.

History offers ample evidence:

sanctions that cripple economies,

diplomatic isolation that narrows options,

covert pressures that destabilize domestic politics.

The costs are rarely shared equally. The benefits, when they appear at all, are fleeting.

For Ghana—whose development agenda depends on stability, diversified partnerships, and investor confidence—entanglement in superpower rivalries would be a strategic misstep.

Neutrality is not indecision; it is a calculated posture.

Why Moral Condemnation Must Not Become Entanglement

Ghana’s condemnation of the incident is morally defensible and diplomatically consistent.

But condemnation must not slide into alignment. There is a crucial difference between speaking for principles and participating in power contests.

Realist theory does not dismiss morality; it warns against confusing morality with power.

States that conflate the two often discover—too late—that principles do not shield them from consequences.

Ghana must therefore practice principled distance:

uphold norms,

engage diplomatically,

avoid operational or symbolic commitments that invite retaliation or pressure.

Africa’s Collective Imperative: Strategic Autonomy

For Africa, the stakes are even higher.

The continent remains economically interdependent with external powers, technologically dependent in key sectors, and politically exposed to external shocks.

Choosing sides in superpower confrontations risks importing conflicts that Africa neither caused nor controls.

What Africa needs is strategic autonomy—the ability to cooperate broadly without becoming beholden to any single power.

This requires diplomatic balance, issue‑based engagement, and an unwavering focus on development and stability.

Ghana, with its reputation for moderation and diplomacy, can help model this approach: observe, condemn when necessary, but never entangle.

Wisdom Is Restraint

Venezuela’s experience is not a distant spectacle; it is a cautionary tale.

In a hierarchical international system, power often speaks louder than law.

For small states, survival depends not on bravado, but on prudence.

Ghana must continue to stand for principles—while refusing to become a pawn.

When giants fight, wisdom lies in staying clear of their shadows.

Barima K. Asante is a Ghanaian political commentator with a keen focus on geopolitics, international relations, law, and small‑state strategy. He is based in Asante Akyem Konongo‑Odumase, Ghana.