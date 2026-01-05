Yagbonwura appeals for Airport to boost Savannah Region development

The Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Jira Yagbonwura Bii kunku Jewu Soale I, has appealed to the government to consider the construction of an airport in the Savannah Region to enhance connectivity and drive rapid socio economic development.

The appeal was made when the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, paid a working visit to the Jakpa Palace in Damongo as part of activities marking the commissioning of the Savannah Regional Passport Application Centre.

Yagbonwura assured the government that adequate land is available within the Gonja Kingdom for the proposed project, stressing the kingdom’s full readiness to support the initiative whenever government is prepared to commence construction.

He expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for establishing the Passport Application Centre in the region, describing the move as timely and critical to improving access to essential public services for residents.

In response, the Foreign Affairs Minister thanked the Overlord for the warm reception and explained that the Ministry is decentralising passport services to seven regional capitals, including Damongo, to ease the burden on applicants.

Mr Ablakwa commended President Mahama’s vision of bringing passport services closer to the people and assured Yagbonwura that the request for an airport would be formally conveyed to the President.

Savannah Regional Minister Salisu Bi Awuribe also welcomed the new Passport Application Centre, noting that it would significantly reduce travel time and costs for residents who previously had to travel long distances to access passport services.