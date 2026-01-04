Justice Asare-Botwe Announces Sharp Decline in Remand Population Under Justice for All Programme

Her Ladyship Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe (JA) has announced a major reduction in Ghana’s remand prisoner population, crediting the sustained implementation of the Justice for All Programme (JFAP) for the achievement.

Speaking at the close of an in-prison Justice for All Court Sitting at the Kumasi Central Prisons on Friday, December 20, 2025, Justice Asare-Botwe revealed that as of December 18, 2025, remand prisoners constituted 12.47 per cent of the total prison population—a significant drop from the 33 per cent recorded when the programme began in 2007.

She acknowledged the contributions of past Chief Justices and the current Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, for maintaining the programme over the years. She also commended judges, Judicial Service staff, members of the National Steering Committee of the Justice for All Programme, and other criminal justice stakeholders for their collective efforts.

Justice Asare-Botwe explained that the programme was introduced to address prolonged pre-trial detention, which violates Article 14(4) of the 1992 Constitution. The provision requires that any person arrested or detained must be tried within a reasonable time or released, either unconditionally or on reasonable bail.

She noted that the absence of a clear definition of “reasonable time,” combined with institutional challenges, had previously resulted in detainees spending excessive periods in custody—sometimes longer than the sentences they would have received upon conviction.

Before the introduction of JFAP, she recalled, overcrowding in Ghana’s prisons was dire, with as many as 55 inmates held in cells designed for only 12. These conditions attracted international criticism, including a 2014 indictment by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, Juan Méndez, for falling below the UN Minimum Standard Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules).

Citing records from the Ghana Prisons Service, she noted that as of December 2018, the total prison population stood at 14,910—far above the authorised national capacity of 9,875—representing an overcrowding rate of 51 per cent.

Justice Asare-Botwe attributed recent improvements to stronger collaboration among criminal justice institutions, including the Judiciary, the Police, EOCO, the Office of the Attorney-General, the Legal Aid Authority, and civil society organisations such as the POS Foundation, which facilitates the programme.

She added that the Judiciary has intensified capacity-building efforts to ensure strict adherence to Section 96 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1960 (Act 30), as amended, particularly regarding bail considerations and relevant Supreme Court decisions, including the Martin Kpebu v Attorney-General cases. Judges have also been encouraged to conduct trials more expeditiously.

Justice Asare-Botwe urged the media and civil society organisations to reflect the current realities of Ghana’s criminal justice system and avoid relying on outdated data that misrepresent progress on remand issues.

Presenting cumulative statistics from Justice for All sittings since 2007, she disclosed that out of 4,843 inmates reviewed, 862 (17.8%) were discharged, 1,743 (35.99%) were granted bail, 183 (3.78%) were convicted, 39 (0.81%) were referred for psychiatric treatment, and 2,016 (41.63%) applications were dismissed.

At the Kumasi Central Prisons sitting, 41 pre-trial cases were heard. Of these, 15 inmates were granted bail, four were discharged, one was referred for psychiatric treatment, three cases were dismissed or struck out, nine inmates were convicted and imprisoned, and 12 bail applications were refused.

Justice Asare-Botwe emphasized that the Justice for All Programme continues to provide relief to vulnerable remand inmates who lack legal representation and risk prolonged detention without trial. She appealed to private legal practitioners to offer pro bono services to persons in conflict with the law.

She further disclosed that the Judiciary is committed to proposing reforms to improve jury and criminal trials, including supporting the operationalisation of Section 162(A) of Act 1079 on plea bargaining, which she believes will help further reduce overcrowding.

The Court of Appeal judge also urged investigators, particularly officers of the Criminal Investigations Department, to be diligent and avoid leaving remand inmates to languish in custody for extended periods.

She concluded by thanking the Chief Justice for the opportunity to serve and expressed satisfaction that inmates discharged or granted bail during the sitting would finally reunite with their families after prolonged detention.

---Daily Guide