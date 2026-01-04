NPP Leadership Reaffirms Commitment to Credible 2026 Primaries

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has assured party delegates of the leadership’s firm commitment to delivering a free, fair, and transparent election in the upcoming flagbearer contest.

The NPP is scheduled to hold its flagbearer primaries on January 31, 2026, to elect a Presidential candidate ahead of the 2028 general elections.

In his New Year message to party supporters, Mr. Frimpong acknowledged that the Presidential race may appear highly competitive, with emerging divisions, but emphasized that the party’s true strength lies in unity rather than factions.

“The leadership of the Party reaffirms its unwavering commitment to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections, both in the upcoming flagbearer race and across all internal elections,” he stated.

He stressed that the NPP is defined not by a single electoral outcome but by its enduring values, resilient spirit, and steadfast dedication to national service.

Reflecting on the party’s history, the General Secretary noted that the NPP has consistently emerged stronger and more united after setbacks, including the 2024 electoral defeat. He said the party has since taken deliberate steps to address structural challenges and reposition itself for future electoral success.

Among the measures he highlighted were the decision to hold the Presidential Primary ahead of all other internal elections, constitutional amendments to close structural gaps, the establishment of the Patriotic Institute, and the reactivation of the party’s membership drive and dues payment platform.

Mr. Frimpong assured party members that although 2026 may present its own challenges, the leadership remains prepared to confront them with collective support.

“In this calendar year, the Party will undertake several key activities, including the Presidential Primary, the election of party officers at all levels, a reconciliation and unity drive, and the formation of sector committees, among others,” he said.

He also commended the Minority in Parliament, led by Alexander Afenyo-Markin, and the Legal Directorate, led by Gary Nimako Marfo, for upholding the party’s values and defending the interests of Ghanaians during difficult moments.

Expressing gratitude to Polling Station Executives, Electoral Area Coordinators, Constituency Executives, and other party members for their continuous support, the General Secretary encouraged them not to lose hope. He urged them to draw inspiration from the Christmas season, renew their strength, and remain resilient as the party works toward rebuilding for victory.

“To all Ghanaians, I extend a message of renewal. Let us walk together in peace, progress, and unity. The New Patriotic Party remains committed to serving our nation with integrity, vision, and dedication,” he added.

---Daily Guide