Ayawaso North MP Hails Late Mahama Naser Toure as a Towering Leader Whose Legacy Will Be Hard to Match

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North, Yussif Jajah, has paid glowing tribute to the late Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Naser Toure, describing him as a towering political figure whose passing leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.

His remarks follow the death of Mr. Toure, a four-term legislator, who passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Speaking to the media at the late MP’s residence, Mr. Jajah said Mahama Naser’s influence extended far beyond parliamentary work, noting that his leadership in community development inspired many young politicians, including himself.

“In fact, within his first term in Parliament from 2010 to 2016, he did a lot that inspired some of us to also campaign to get to Parliament in 2017,” he said.

He recalled one of the late MP’s notable community initiatives, popularly known as Operation Cement Your Lungu, which mobilised residents to improve sanitation and infrastructure in underserved neighbourhoods.

Mr. Jajah also highlighted the late legislator’s development footprint in Nima, citing improvements at the Nima Police Station, road rehabilitation projects, and contributions to the Nima Government Hospital.

He stressed that whoever succeeds the late MP will face a significant challenge, given the high standard he set both in Parliament and within his constituency.

“I think he’s left a very big mark. Whoever takes over from him must be fully prepared to continue and build on what he started,” he added.

He further disclosed that the final Janāzah prayer for the deceased will be held tomorrow.

Mahama Naser Toure served in several key parliamentary roles, including Vice Chairman of the Energy Committee, and as a member of the Roads and Transport Committee, the House Committee, and the Private Members’ Bill and Motion Committee.

---CitiNewsRoom