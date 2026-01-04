I Married My Mother

Proverbs 18:22 resonates deeply for many, promising a blessing for those who find a wife: "He who finds a wife finds a good thing, and obtains favour from the Lord." While many aspire to this ideal, the reality of marriage often involves navigating conflict and challenges. Yet, my story is different. I share a unique testament to the enduring power of this proverb, a story built on an extraordinary foundation of peace and divine grace.

For close to four decades, I have experienced a marriage remarkably devoid of quarrels. In a world where even spiritual leaders grapple with marital discord, the absence of conflict in my union is often met with disbelief. "People think it's impossible," I admit, acknowledging the common perception that disagreements are an inevitable part of married life. "But that is true. I have never had issues with my wife." I attribute this exceptional harmony not to my own merit, but to the "amazing grace of God," a gift I cherish and acknowledge with profound gratitude.

My story becomes even more intriguing when a striking coincidence is revealed: My wife shares the same name as my mother, Janet Akua Yeboah. More than just a shared name, both women hail from the same town. This confluence of circumstances begs the question: Is it merely coincidence, or is there a deeper, perhaps divinely orchestrated, reason for this connection and the subsequent marital bliss?

The notion of marrying someone who embodies qualities reminiscent of a mother figure can be interpreted in various ways. For some, it might suggest a desire for comfort, stability, and nurturing, qualities often associated with maternal care. In this context, it could imply that my wife possesses a similar temperament and set of values as my mother, contributing to a sense of familiarity and understanding that fosters peaceful coexistence.

However, it's crucial to avoid oversimplification. A successful marriage isn't simply about replicating the maternal bond. It requires mutual respect, open communication, shared values, and a commitment to growth. The shared name and hometown, while certainly unique, likely represent only a small piece of the puzzle. The true foundation of this harmonious union undoubtedly lies in our individual characters, our dedication to each other, and our unwavering faith.

The blessing spoken of in Proverbs 18:22 goes beyond simply finding a partner. It speaks of receiving favour from the Lord, suggesting a divine hand in shaping the relationship. In this case, the absence of quarrels for nearly four decades points to a deeper spiritual connection, an evidence of the power of prayer, forgiveness, and unwavering commitment.

Ultimately, this story serves as a powerful reminder that enduring marital bliss is possible, even in the face of adversity. While the circumstances surrounding this marriage are unique, the underlying principles of respect, communication, and faith are universal. It offers hope and inspiration to couples striving to build lasting, fulfilling relationships, demonstrating that with grace, understanding, and a commitment to love, even the seemingly impossible can be achieved. The story is a testament to the enduring power of Proverbs 18:22, a vivid example of the "good thing" and "favour from the Lord" that marriage can bring.

Anthony Obeng Afrane