Two Women Arrested for Alleged Assault of 12-Year-Old Girl at La Roman JHS

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two women in connection with the alleged assault of a 12-year-old girl near the La Roman JHS School.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

According to police, the victim’s mother reported the case after bringing her daughter to the station with visible marks of assault. She alleged that three women attacked her daughter without provocation.

In a statement signed by the Greater Accra Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, the police said preliminary investigations revealed that earlier that day, the girl had a minor altercation with a seven-year-old boy, Horm Giftan Mesopeh, who is related to the suspects.

Following the altercation, the women allegedly went to the victim’s home, took her to their residence, and assaulted her.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, two suspects—Precious Giftan Mesopeh, 22, and Princess Giftan Mesopeh, 25—were arrested and formally charged. They remain in police custody and are expected to be arraigned on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The third suspect, Priscilla Novishie Wornyo, 49, a fashion designer and mother of the two arrested women, is believed to have travelled to the Volta Region. Police say efforts are underway to locate her.

The Accra Regional Police Command cautioned the public against resorting to violence to resolve disputes, especially those involving children, and urged parents, guardians, and community members to use lawful channels to address grievances.

“The Command further urges the public to respect the law and protect the rights and welfare of children at all times,” the statement concluded.

---CitiNewsRoom