ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two Women Arrested for Alleged Assault of 12-Year-Old Girl at La Roman JHS

  Sun, 04 Jan 2026
Crime & Punishment Two Women Arrested for Alleged Assault of 12-Year-Old Girl at La Roman JHS
SUN, 04 JAN 2026

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested two women in connection with the alleged assault of a 12-year-old girl near the La Roman JHS School.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

According to police, the victim’s mother reported the case after bringing her daughter to the station with visible marks of assault. She alleged that three women attacked her daughter without provocation.

In a statement signed by the Greater Accra Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, the police said preliminary investigations revealed that earlier that day, the girl had a minor altercation with a seven-year-old boy, Horm Giftan Mesopeh, who is related to the suspects.

Following the altercation, the women allegedly went to the victim’s home, took her to their residence, and assaulted her.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, two suspects—Precious Giftan Mesopeh, 22, and Princess Giftan Mesopeh, 25—were arrested and formally charged. They remain in police custody and are expected to be arraigned on Monday, January 5, 2026.

The third suspect, Priscilla Novishie Wornyo, 49, a fashion designer and mother of the two arrested women, is believed to have travelled to the Volta Region. Police say efforts are underway to locate her.

The Accra Regional Police Command cautioned the public against resorting to violence to resolve disputes, especially those involving children, and urged parents, guardians, and community members to use lawful channels to address grievances.

“The Command further urges the public to respect the law and protect the rights and welfare of children at all times,” the statement concluded.

---CitiNewsRoom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

Zugraan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II "He stood for peace, good neighborliness" — Bawku Naba mourns demise of Yaa Naa ...

23 minutes ago

Mahama targets completion of Ho Sports Stadium before Ghanas 70th anniversary Mahama targets completion of Ho Sports Stadium before Ghana's 70th anniversary

57 minutes ago

Repression will not silence Ghanaians — Richard Ahiagbah tells Mahama over TikTokers conviction 'Repression will not silence Ghanaians' — Richard Ahiagbah tells Mahama over Tik...

8 hours ago

I would have loved to have experienced Asiedu Nketiah remain NDC National Chairman a bit longer — Gbande 'I would have loved to have experienced Asiedu Nketiah remain NDC National Chair...

8 hours ago

NDC not a principled political party over Supreme Court nominations — Afenyo-Markin NDC not a principled political party over Supreme Court nominations — Afenyo-Mar...

8 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye’s arrest: EOCO is ‘unprofessional, are liars’ - Nana B Miracles Aboagye’s arrest: EOCO is ‘unprofessional, are liars’ - Nana B

8 hours ago

Black Stars can win AFCON, World Cup if team and coach is maintained – Mahama Black Stars can win AFCON, World Cup if team and coach is maintained – Mahama

8 hours ago

GNAT, NAGRAT and PRETAG threaten strike over unresolved conditions of service GNAT, NAGRAT and PRETAG threaten strike over unresolved conditions of service

9 hours ago

GHS55m probe: Miracles is not a threat; NPP using national communicator ambition claim as distraction – Solomon Owusu GHS55m probe: Miracles is not a threat; NPP using national communicator ambition...

9 hours ago

Creating new tribunal system to compete with existing courts will create chaos in justice delivery — Afenyo-Markin warns Creating new tribunal system to compete with existing courts will create chaos i...

Just in....
body-container-line