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Socrates and Democracy: Ancient Warnings for Modern Africa and America

Feature Article Socrates and Democracy: Ancient Warnings for Modern Africa and America
SUN, 04 JAN 2026

Democracy is often celebrated as the highest form of governance. Yet more than 2,400 years ago, the Greek philosopher Socrates warned that democracy, without wisdom and virtue, could easily collapse into injustice. His trial and execution in 399 BCE—decided by a democratic jury—remains one of history’s most striking examples of democracy’s vulnerability to ignorance and manipulation.

Today, Africa and the United States face democratic crises that echo Socrates’ concerns. His warnings provide a philosophical lens for civic education, reminding us that democracy must be guarded by knowledge, ethics, and responsibility.

Socrates’ Critique of Democracy

  • Rule by the uninformed: Socrates argued that governance requires expertise, just as medicine requires doctors or navigation requires sailors. Allowing the masses to decide complex matters without knowledge leads to chaos.
  • Popularity over virtue: Politicians often chase votes rather than truth. Socrates feared that leaders who flatter the crowd would triumph over those who pursue justice.
  • His death as proof: Socrates was condemned by a democratic jury swayed by emotion and propaganda. His execution revealed democracy’s weakness when wisdom is silenced by majority opinion.

Africa’s Democratic Challenges

  • Ghana and West Africa: Coups and political instability show how fragile democracy can be when institutions are weak and citizens are misinformed.
  • Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger: Rejecting foreign domination, these nations face sanctions and isolation. Socrates would warn that without civic education, external pressures can manipulate public opinion and fracture sovereignty.
  • Corruption and elite capture: Across Africa, democracy is often undermined by leaders who serve personal or foreign interests rather than the people. This mirrors Socrates’ fear of rulers who chase popularity and wealth instead of virtue.

America’s Democratic Contradictions

  • Polarization and misinformation: U.S. democracy is plagued by media manipulation, disinformation, and partisan division. Socrates would see this as rule by ignorance, where truth is drowned out by propaganda.
  • Money in politics: Elections are dominated by wealthy interests. Socrates warned that democracy without virtue becomes oligarchy in disguise.
  • Global hypocrisy: While preaching democracy abroad, America has supported coups and destabilization worldwide. Socrates would call this a betrayal of justice, proving that interests—not wisdom—guide policy.

Lessons for Civic Education
1. Democracy requires knowledge: Citizens must be educated to think critically, question propaganda, and demand accountability.

2. Virtue must guide leadership: Leaders should be chosen for wisdom and integrity, not popularity or wealth.

3. Guard against manipulation: Both Africa and America show how external forces, elites, and misinformation can corrupt democracy.

4. Unity is essential: Socrates’ warnings remind us that democracy fails when citizens are divided and uninformed.

Socrates’ trial was not just an ancient tragedy—it was a timeless lesson. Democracy without wisdom becomes tyranny of the majority. Democracy without virtue becomes corruption disguised as freedom.

For Ghanaians, Africans, and the global community, the message is clear: democracy must be defended not only at the ballot box but in the classroom, the media, and the conscience of every citizen.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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