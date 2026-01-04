AJ’s Help The Needy Project Donates to Inmates at Akuse Female Prison

AJ’s Help The Needy Project (AJHTNP), a registered non-profit organization dedicated to supporting vulnerable and underserved individuals, has made a heartfelt donation to the Akuse Female Prison, bringing warmth and relief to inmates during the holiday season.

The donation comprised essential supplies, including packs of tissues, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, assorted beverages, boxes of canned fish, toiletries, drinks, bottled water, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Founder and Executive Director Anita Opoku-Appiah reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to supporting the needy, especially during festive periods, to bring smiles to the faces of the underprivileged. She emphasized that inmates remain integral members of society who deserve care, dignity, and attention.

Addressing the unique challenges faced by women in custody, Ms. Opoku-Appiah noted, “Women face numerous challenges, and their time here necessitates demonstrating care, love, and kindness to ease their mental health and social reintegration.”

Established in 2018, AJHTNP continues to advance its mission through initiatives such as community donations and the “AJ Inspires” youth guidance program, which promotes kindness, empowerment, and positive societal contributions across Ghana. She reiterated the organization’s dedication to compassion and support for underprivileged communities nationwide.

Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Benedicta Deborah Intsiful, who received the items on behalf of the Service and the inmates, expressed gratitude to AJHTNP for the thoughtful gesture. She noted that such support helps create a safer and more comfortable environment for both inmates and officers.

She added that private-sector contributions complement government efforts to ensure inmate welfare and support rehabilitation, preparing individuals for successful reintegration into society. Ms. Intsiful encouraged civil society organizations, including AJHTNP, to continue visiting prisons regularly to assist with inmate upkeep.

She further highlighted that inmates are actively engaged in rehabilitation programmes, and the generous donation would significantly enhance their experience of the festive season.