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Paga Youth Movement flags suspicious aircraft activity at border airstrip

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Regional News Paga Youth Movement flags suspicious aircraft activity at border airstrip
SUN, 04 JAN 2026

The Paga Youth Movement is raising serious security concerns following the repeated landing of a suspected foreign aircraft at the Paga airstrip between December 28 and 31, 2025, urging government and national security agencies to provide immediate clarification.

In a statement, the group said an aircraft with tail number 60171, believed to be of United States military origin, was seen landing at the airstrip on multiple occasions. Residents reportedly observed that the aircraft took off abruptly whenever people attempted to approach or monitor its activities.

On December 31, local security personnel—including the Ghana Police Service, the National Intelligence Bureau, and National Security operatives—are said to have intervened and temporarily prevented the aircraft from departing. However, the occupants allegedly refused to disembark or engage with the authorities.

The group further claimed that a directive, reportedly issued by the Regional Police Command, later instructed that the aircraft be allowed to leave on the basis that it was involved in national security operations. According to the Movement, this explanation has only deepened public unease and heightened concerns about transparency.

The statement also noted that attempts by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to establish communication with the aircraft were unsuccessful, and that neither the District Chief Executive nor the Regional Minister had prior knowledge of the aircraft’s activities.

Given Paga’s sensitive border location and rising community anxiety—including unverified reports that the aircraft may have been transporting arms destined for Burkina Faso—the group is demanding clear answers from national security institutions, aviation regulators, and the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Movement is calling for a full public briefing detailing the aircraft’s identity, purpose, cargo, clearance status, and destination, as well as stronger measures to prevent unauthorized aircraft operations in the district.

The Paga Youth Movement says it is prepared to cooperate with state agencies and provide additional evidence. It is also urging residents and border communities to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities as they await official responses.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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