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Youth clash between Ekumfi Eyisam and Mankesim Edumadze leaves several injured

  Sun, 04 Jan 2026
Social News Youth clash between Ekumfi Eyisam and Mankesim Edumadze leaves several injured
SUN, 04 JAN 2026

Several people have sustained varying degrees of injuries following a violent clash between youth from Ekumfi Eyisam and Mankesim Edumadze.

The incident is said to have originated from a confrontation between two individuals from the respective communities during a beach rave held in Saltpond. Tensions later escalated on Saturday night after a member of the Eyisam community was allegedly brutally assaulted.

In response, youth from Ekumfi Eyisam reportedly mobilised and invaded the Edumadze community, leading to widespread chaos.

Gunshots were reportedly fired during the clash, resulting in one person sustaining gunshot injuries and currently receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Another victim is said to have suffered injuries from an acid attack, although the individual’s whereabouts remain unknown.

As of the time of filing this report, the police and other local authorities had not issued an official statement on the incident. However, information reaching this publication indicates that calm has largely been restored in both communities.

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