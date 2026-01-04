ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

France and UK strike suspected IS arms site near Palmyra in Syria

By RFI
France via AP
SUN, 04 JAN 2026
© via AP

The United Kingdom says it joined France in overnight air strikes on an underground facility near Palmyra in Syria that is believed to have been used by the Islamic State (IS) armed group to store weapons.

The British Ministry of Defence said it had cooperated with France on Saturday night to strike an underground facility in Syria that had likely been used by the Islamic State group to store weapons.

The ministry said there was no indication the bombing north of the ancient site of Palmyra had posed any risk to civilians.

"Royal Air Force aircraft have completed successful strikes against Daesh in a joint operation with France," the ministry said in a statement, using the Arabic acronym for IS.

"This facility had been occupied by Daesh, most likely to store weapons and explosives. The area around the facility is devoid of any civilian habitation," the statement added.

British aircraft used Paveway IV guided bombs to target several access tunnels leading to the facility, the statement said, adding that a detailed assessment was currently underway but that initial indications showed that "the target was successfully hit".

It did not specify the role of French aircraft.
A year after Assad's fall, Syrian hopes for transitional justice are fading

Ongoing presence

IS was territorially defeated in Syria in 2019 but still maintains a presence, particularly in the country's vast desert.

Known to Syrians as the "Pearl of the Desert", Palmyra was home to UNESCO-listed ancient ruins before Syria's 13-year war.

IS launched a campaign of destruction after capturing Palmyra, using its ancient theatre as a venue for public executions and murdering its 82-year-old former antiquities chief.

The jihadists blew up the shrine of Baal Shamin, destroyed the Temple of Bel, dynamited the Arch of Triumph, looted the museum and defaced statues and sarcophagi.

Last month, Washington said a lone IS gunman in Palmyra attacked American personnel, killing two US soldiers and a US civilian.

Trump vows revenge after troops in Syria killed in alleged IS ambush

US forces said they struck dozens of IS targets in Syria in retaliation.

(with AFP)

RFI
RFI

All the news from France, Europe, Africa and the rest of the world.Page: rfi

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

43 minutes ago

NACOC intercepts GH¢100m tramadol shipment at Accra International Airport, arrests three NACOC intercepts GH¢100m tramadol shipment at Accra International Airport, arres...

49 minutes ago

TikToker jailed over false claims about Mahama to face fresh High Court charge — Police TikToker jailed over false claims about Mahama to face fresh High Court charge —...

52 minutes ago

Ghana must never go back to an era of fear and silence — NPP condemns jailing of TikToker Ghana must never go back to an era of fear and silence — NPP condemns jailing of...

52 minutes ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch 'Release the woman' — Kofi Asare condemns jail term on TikToker over false claim...

52 minutes ago

Weija Childrens Hospital to open soon after EOCO brokers handover agreement Weija Children's Hospital to open soon after EOCO brokers handover agreement

53 minutes ago

Grief and Grandeur in Yendi: Thousands Gather for YaNa Abukari II’s ThirdDay Adua Grief and Grandeur in Yendi: Thousands Gather for Ya‑Na Abukari II’s Third‑Day A...

53 minutes ago

Atuguba Sounds the Alarm: ‘Party Loyalty Is Sinking the Ship of State’ Atuguba Sounds the Alarm: ‘Party Loyalty Is Sinking the Ship of State’

53 minutes ago

24Hour Economy Secretariat Fires Back: ‘The Programme Is Delivering, Not Draining GH¢650bn’ 24‑Hour Economy Secretariat Fires Back: ‘The Programme Is Delivering, Not Draini...

53 minutes ago

BoG Pushes Bold Community Banking Reform to Break Ghana’s Credit Barrier BoG Pushes Bold Community Banking Reform to Break Ghana’s Credit Barrier

53 minutes ago

Supreme Court Exposes ‘Kululu’ in $270k Gold Case, Affirms Acquittal of Two Men Supreme Court Exposes ‘Kululu’ in $270k Gold Case, Affirms Acquittal of Two Men

Just in....
body-container-line