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Akufo-Addo handed NPP flagbearership to Bawumia in a crafty way — Edudzi Tameklo

  Sun, 04 Jan 2026
NPP Director of Legal Affairs of NDC, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo
SUN, 04 JAN 2026
Director of Legal Affairs of NDC, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo

The Director of Legal Affairs of the governing National Democratic Congress, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has contended that the New Patriotic Party effectively predetermined the outcome of its flagbearer contest by opting to hold its presidential primary before other internal party elections.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, January 3, 2026, Mr Tameklo described the move as a calculated strategy designed to favour former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he characterised as the establishment candidate within the NPP.

According to him, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had, as early as 2023, deliberately put in place the political and organisational structures to position Dr Bawumia as the party’s preferred successor.

“Former President Akufo-Addo is a crafty person. He built that infrastructure for Dr Bawumia in 2023,” Mr Tameklo said, arguing that the order in which the party scheduled its internal elections effectively determined the outcome long before ballots were cast.

He explained that conducting the flagbearer election ahead of other party polls ensured that existing power centres and organisational machinery would naturally tilt in favour of Dr Bawumia over other contenders.

“So, the very moment they agreed to having the flagbearer elections first was the day they surrendered the elections to Bawumia,” he added.

The New Patriotic Party is scheduled to elect its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections on January 31, 2026, as part of its reorganisation efforts following its defeat in the 2024 general elections.

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