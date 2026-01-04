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Restore Dignity, Protect Futures: A Call for Urgent Pension Reform and Healthcare Support in 2026

Subject: Urgent Appeal for Enhanced Pension Indexation and Healthcare Support for Pensioners in 2026
Feature Article Restore Dignity, Protect Futures: A Call for Urgent Pension Reform and Healthcare Support in 2026
SUN, 04 JAN 2026

Dear Director-General,
I write to you as a concerned stakeholder and advocate for social protection, with deep respect for the pivotal role SSNIT plays in safeguarding the welfare of Ghana’s retirees. I wish to make a heartfelt and urgent appeal for a comprehensive review of the pension indexation policy in 2026, and for the establishment of a dedicated healthcare support program for pensioners.

Ghana’s recent inflationary trends have significantly eroded the real value of pensions. Between 2022 and 2025, inflation has remained persistently high—peaking at over 38% in 2023 and projected to remain above 19% in 2025. Yet, the 2025 pension adjustment stood at 12%, comprising an 8% flat rate and a GH¢72.58 fixed amount. While this reflects SSNIT’s commitment to equity, it falls short of preserving pensioners’ purchasing power.

This situation is not merely economic—it is deeply human. Many retirees now struggle to afford basic necessities, particularly healthcare, which becomes increasingly essential with age. Without timely intervention, we risk condemning our elders to hardship in the very years they should be enjoying peace and dignity.

In light of this, I respectfully propose the following:

  • Adopt a transparent, inflation-linked indexation formula for 2026 and beyond, possibly blending CPI and wage growth to ensure fairness and sustainability.
  • Introduce tiered adjustments that offer greater support to lower-income pensioners.
  • Institutionalize annual actuarial reviews to guide indexation decisions based on economic realities.
  • Enhance transparency by publicly sharing the rationale and data behind pension adjustments.
  • Establish a dedicated healthcare support program for pensioners, in collaboration with NHIA or private providers, to cover essential medications, chronic illness care, and subsidized access to medical services.

These recommendations are grounded in international best practices, including ILO Convention 102, OECD guidelines, and World Bank principles on pension adequacy. More importantly, they reflect the values of justice, dignity, and intergenerational solidarity that underpin Ghana’s social protection framework.

I am confident that SSNIT, under your leadership, can champion this reform and set a new standard for pensioner welfare in Ghana. I am also ready to support this effort in any way possible—through dialogue, research, or stakeholder engagement.

Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. I trust that 2026 will mark a turning point in how we honor and protect those who have given so much to our nation.

Yours sincerely,
Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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