US Invasion Of Venezuela Is State Terrorism

Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP) unequivocally condemns the criminal US attack against Venezuela and the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuela’s first lady, Cilia Flores, in the early hours of January 3, 2026. This attack tramples on Venezuela’s sovereignty and inalienable right to self-determination and can only be described as State terrorism.

Centuries of US and West European imperialism, and their current behavior worldwide, has shown us that international law is a myth, a mental construct existing only on paper. We who are a part of the global resistance are well aware that international law does not exist in reality, since it cannot be enforced. It is very clear that the type of criminal activity and naked fascism being pursued by the Trump administration and its allies in Western Europe and the Apartheid State of Israel cannot be stopped by the invoking of international law, resolutions and declarations issued by an impotent and obsolete United Nations.

For centuries we have experienced the brutal reality: that US hegemony and continued plundering of our resources is enforced with miliary might alone, and that any country who dares to chart its own course will be subjected to ruthless sanctions and brutal military assaults. The US and West Europe, since the colonial project was initiated in our Americas and the Caribbean, have intervened in the affairs of our sovereign nations with impunity. In the face of this criminal and life-threatening behavior it is clear that we must resist by any means necessary. This attack on Venezuela is a pyrrhic victory. It may seem like a massive defeat for revolutionary and progressive forces worldwide, but the decline of the US Empire is in motion and cannot be reversed by the demonic trio, Trump, Hegseth and Rubio. Their reckless actions, supported by the governments of Guyana and Trinidad, will have dire consequences for all those involved.

The era of US fascism dressed up as “friendly fascism” pretending to be about ‘human-rights; and ‘democracy’ is over. The way that Donald Trump, members of his administration, US senators and congressman are brazenly expressing their racist and fascist views, is a signal that the threat to our very survival is becoming graver by the day. There is no better example of this brazen bravado, than the tweet from former US Secretary of State and war criminal, Mike Pompeo, on January 2, “Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them.”

In the words of our sister Assata Shakur, who made the transition a few months ago having dedicated her life to the struggle against US imperialism: “Where there is oppression, there will always be resistance”.

Gerald A. Perreira

On behalf of the National Directorate, Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP)

Georgetown, Guyana

www.ovpguyana.org