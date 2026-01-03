Transparency or Monopoly?

The Debate Around Bawa Rock Company Ltd

Setting the Stage

The licensing of Bawa Rock Company Ltd as the sole gold aggregator under Ghana’s Gold for Reserves programme has sparked a national conversation. At its heart lies a question as old as governance itself: Should power be concentrated in one hand, or spread across many for fairness and trust?

As the proverb says: “Wisdom is like fire; people take it from others.” In the same way, markets thrive when many hands contribute, not when one hand controls the flame.

Sammy Gyamfi’s Defense

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC, insists Bawa Rock is legitimate and financially capable:

Legal Incorporation : Registered in 2015, trading gold since 2016.

: trading gold since 2016. Financial Strength : Provided a GHS 2 billion guarantee to secure its license.

: to secure its license. Merit-Based Process : License awarded on compliance and capacity, not favoritism.

: License awarded on compliance and capacity, not favoritism. Countering Allegations: Describes claims of illegitimacy as “false and misleading.”

Gyamfi’s message echoes the biblical wisdom: “A good name is more desirable than great riches” (Proverbs 22:1). For him, Bawa Rock’s name rests on legality and financial credibility.

Bright Simons’ Critique

Policy analyst Bright Simons of IMANI Africa raises systemic concerns:

Unfair Advantage : Bawa Rock enjoys interest-free financing from the Bank of Ghana, while others borrow at commercial rates.

: Bawa Rock enjoys interest-free financing from the Bank of Ghana, while others borrow at commercial rates. Market Distortion : Such imbalance discourages private investment and innovation.

: Such imbalance discourages private investment and innovation. Systemic Risk: Concentrating power in one aggregator weakens resilience in the gold sector.

His warning recalls the global wisdom of Lord Acton: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Monopoly, he argues, risks eroding trust and fairness.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s Concerns

The Minority in Parliament, led by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, frames the issue as one of governance and transparency:

Monopoly Fears: A sole license erodes competition and fair pricing.

A sole license erodes competition and fair pricing. Transparency Questions : Demands clarity on how the license was awarded.

: Demands clarity on how the license was awarded. State Capture Risk: Warns of systemic rent-seeking, where state power benefits select actors.

His critique resonates with the African proverb: “When the roots are deep, there is no reason to fear the wind.” Transparency is the root; without it, governance sways in the storm of suspicion.

Comparative Analysis

Instead of a dry table, let’s see the positions as a flowing civic dialogue:

Sammy Gyamfi says : Trust the process — Bawa Rock is legal, strong, and compliant.

: — Bawa Rock is legal, strong, and compliant. Bright Simons counters : Fairness dies when one player enjoys privileges others cannot match.

: when one player enjoys privileges others cannot match. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah warns: Monopoly breeds opacity, and opacity breeds mistrust.

Together, these voices form a chorus: one defending legitimacy, two warning of monopoly’s dangers.

Civic Messaging: Transparency vs. Monopoly

Transparency builds trust : As Jesus said, “The truth shall set you free” (John 8:32).

: As Jesus said, (John 8:32). Monopoly breeds suspicion : As Nelson Mandela reminded us, “Where globalization means monopoly, it will not work.”

: As Nelson Mandela reminded us, Public institutions must guard fairness: Ghana’s gold sector cannot afford to be seen as serving a few at the expense of many.

The debate over Bawa Rock Company Ltd is not just about one firm. It is about the soul of Ghana’s resource governance. Will we choose transparency, competition, and fairness — or risk monopoly, opacity, and mistrust?

As the proverb teaches: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Ghana must go far, and that means walking together with transparency as our compass.

👉 Retired Senior Citizens

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]