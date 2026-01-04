I knew Ebo Noah was creating content from day one— Sarkodie reveals

Rapper Sarkodie has publicly reacted to the arrest of self-acclaimed modern-day Noah, Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, questioning the actions of security authorities and suggesting the controversial figure may have been engaging in content creation rather than criminal activity.

In an Instagram story posted on January 2, 2026, Sarkodie shared a video showing Ebo Noah heavily handcuffed and being escorted into a police vehicle. Reacting to the footage, the award-winning rapper said he was unsure what offence Ebo Noah had committed.

“Don't know exactly what my boy's crime is, but from day one I knew he was making content, unless he's been charged with something else,” Sarkodie stated, implying that Ebo Noah's widely publicised prophecy may not have been meant to be taken literally.

Ebo Noah was arrested on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, by the Ghana Police Service after months of nationwide anxiety triggered by his prophecy that a devastating flood would occur on December 25, 2025.

Ebo Noah first came into the public spotlight in August 2025, claiming he had received a divine instruction to build 10 modern-day arks to save humanity from a three-year global flood. According to him, the rains were to begin on Christmas Day, mirroring the biblical story of Noah.

For several months, his TikTok and YouTube platforms were filled with videos of the 30-year-old dressed in sackcloth, supervising the construction of wooden vessels. He claimed to have purchased over 250,000 pieces of timber, insisting the arks were the only safe haven for those who believed his prophecy.

Authorities later raised concerns that his messages were causing fear and panic, with reports indicating that hundreds of followers, including some from neighbouring countries, had abandoned their homes and travelled to his ark site with luggage in anticipation of the flood.

When December 25 passed without rain or flooding, Ebo Noah released a video claiming his prayers and a three-week fast had persuaded God to postpone the disaster.

Public outrage intensified after Ebo Noah appeared on stage at Sarkodie's Rapperholic 2025 concert on December 25, the same day the flood was predicted to begin. Still dressed in his trademark sackcloth, he urged patrons to celebrate, saying the doom had been delayed.

The appearance sparked a massive backlash on social media, with many Ghanaians calling for his immediate arrest for allegedly deceiving the public after months of inducing fear.

Source: Ghana Weekend