Responsible Leadership and Media Accountability in Ghana’s Resource Governance: A Call to Action

In the wake of mounting controversy over Ghana’s gold aggregation monopoly, this article delivers a powerful civic advocacy statement that calls for responsible leadership, media accountability, and institutional transparency. It confronts the conduct of public officials—most notably Kojo Oppong Nkrumah—whose retreat from public scrutiny signals a troubling disregard for democratic engagement. By blending policy critique with a bold call to action, this piece challenges Ghana’s leaders to rise to the moment and restore public trust in the governance of national resources.

Ghana’s extractive sector, particularly gold, is not only a pillar of the economy but also a test of our collective commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible leadership. Recent controversies surrounding the Gold-for-Reserves programme (GoldBod) and the role of Bawa Rock Company Ltd have exposed troubling governance gaps. Equally concerning is the conduct of public officials who, when challenged, retreat from accountability rather than defend their claims in the public arena.

This article calls for a renewed culture of responsibility, where leaders uphold truth, institutions safeguard transparency, and the media remains a trusted platform for national dialogue.

The GoldBod Controversy and Leadership Accountability

Monopoly Concerns : The licensing of Bawa Rock Company Ltd as sole aggregator of artisanal gold has raised alarms about fairness, competition, and state capture.

: The licensing of Bawa Rock Company Ltd as sole aggregator of artisanal gold has raised alarms about fairness, competition, and state capture. Public Scrutiny: Allegations of favoritism and opaque processes demand clear answers from policymakers and regulators.

Allegations of favoritism and opaque processes demand clear answers from policymakers and regulators. Leadership Test: When leaders make claims about governance failures, they must be prepared to substantiate them before the public.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s decision to avoid defending his assertions against GoldBod on a respected media platform is emblematic of a deeper problem: the erosion of accountability in leadership. Retreating from scrutiny undermines public trust and weakens the democratic process.

Media as a Pillar of Accountability

- Trusted Platforms: Programmes like News File provide vital spaces for policy debate and public education.

- Duty of Engagement: Leaders must embrace—not evade—media scrutiny to strengthen democratic governance.

- Public Confidence: Avoidance of accountability damages credibility and risks alienating citizens who depend on transparent communication.

Call for Responsible Leadership

1. Defend Claims Publicly: Leaders must substantiate allegations with evidence, not rhetoric.

2. Respect Media Platforms: Engagement with independent media is essential for democratic accountability.

3. Protect Resource Governance: Transparency in licensing and regulation must be non-negotiable.

4. Warn Against Evasion: Public officials who evade scrutiny risk losing legitimacy and eroding public trust.

Ghana’s gold must serve the people, not monopolies or political interests. Responsible leadership requires courage—the courage to face scrutiny, defend claims, and uphold truth. Media accountability is not optional; it is the lifeblood of democracy.

This is a warning to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and all public officials: when entrusted with the nation’s resources and the people’s confidence, retreat is not an option. Accountability is the only path forward.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]