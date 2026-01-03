Justice in Foreign Robes, Parliament in Ghanaian Cloth: Reclaiming Our Identity in the Courts

Across Ghana’s courtrooms, judges and lawyers still appear in wigs and gowns — relics of a colonial past that feel increasingly foreign to the people they serve. These garments, once symbols of authority in British courts, were imported into our legal system during colonial rule and retained after independence as markers of professionalism and continuity. Yet today, they stand as stark reminders of how deeply colonial legacies remain woven into our institutions.

Meanwhile, in Parliament, Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has chosen a different path. Draped in traditional Ghanaian cloth, he embodies dignity, authority, and cultural authenticity. His attire resonates with citizens, projecting legitimacy rooted in heritage rather than borrowed symbolism. The contrast between Parliament’s embrace of tradition and the judiciary’s adherence to colonial dress raises urgent questions about identity, legitimacy, and the visibility of justice in Ghana.

This debate is not about fashion. It is about whether our institutions reflect the people they serve. It is about reclaiming cultural pride in spaces where authority is exercised. And it is about asking whether justice should continue to appear foreign in its own land.

By revisiting the genesis of court dress, examining its cultural disconnect, and drawing lessons from other nations that have reformed their judicial attire, we can begin a national conversation. Should Ghana’s judiciary continue to wear wigs and gowns that symbolize colonial heritage, or should it embrace dignified Ghanaian attire that reflects our identity and strengthens public trust?

The Genesis of Court Dress in Ghana

Colonial importation : The wigs and gowns worn by judges and lawyers today were introduced during British colonial rule.

: The wigs and gowns worn by judges and lawyers today were introduced during British colonial rule. Symbolism in England : In Britain, wigs symbolized anonymity, impartiality, and continuity of the law. Gowns projected solemnity and authority.

: In Britain, wigs symbolized anonymity, impartiality, and continuity of the law. Gowns projected solemnity and authority. Post-independence retention : Ghana retained these traditions after 1957, partly to signal continuity with common law and international recognition.

: Ghana retained these traditions after 1957, partly to signal continuity with common law and international recognition. Unintended consequence: What was once a colonial symbol of authority has become, in Ghana, a foreign costume that distances justice from the people.

The Cultural Disconnect

Alien to citizens : To ordinary Ghanaians, wigs and gowns feel elitist and foreign, creating a psychological barrier between the judiciary and society.

: To ordinary Ghanaians, wigs and gowns feel elitist and foreign, creating a psychological barrier between the judiciary and society. Loss of authenticity : Justice appears “imported” rather than rooted in Ghanaian heritage.

: Justice appears “imported” rather than rooted in Ghanaian heritage. Contrast with tradition: Ghanaian attire — kente, smocks, ceremonial cloth — carries its own symbolism of dignity, ancestry, and legitimacy.

Parliament’s Example: Bagbin’s Cultural Authority

Speaker Bagbin’s attire : By wearing traditional cloth in Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin demonstrates that cultural heritage can project authority equal to, if not greater than, colonial dress.

: By wearing traditional cloth in Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin demonstrates that cultural heritage can project authority equal to, if not greater than, colonial dress. Symbolic resonance: His presence in kente or smock embodies continuity with Ghanaian identity, while still commanding respect and seriousness.

His presence in kente or smock embodies continuity with Ghanaian identity, while still commanding respect and seriousness. Lesson for the judiciary: Parliament has shown that modern institutions can embrace tradition without losing professionalism.

Comparative Lessons from Other Nations

- Nigeria: Abolished wigs in most courts, retaining only gowns for formality.

- Kenya: Judges wear simple robes without wigs, emphasizing accessibility and cultural relevance.

- South Africa: Adopted robes that reflect dignity but abandoned wigs, aligning justice with post-apartheid identity.

- Implication for Ghana: Reform is possible without undermining judicial authority or international credibility.

Why Reform Matters for Ghana

Justice must resonate : Courts must not only deliver justice but embody it in ways citizens recognize as authentic.

: Courts must not only deliver justice but embody it in ways citizens recognize as authentic. Public trust: Colonial attire risks alienating citizens, reinforcing perceptions of elitism and detachment.

National identity:

Reforming court dress would:

Strengthen cultural pride and ownership of justice.

Demonstrate independence from colonial legacies.

Align institutions with Ghana’s broader cultural renaissance.

A Call to Public Debate

Should Ghana’s judiciary continue to wear wigs and gowns that symbolize colonial heritage?

Or should it embrace dignified Ghanaian attire that reflects national identity and resonates with the people?

This is not merely about clothing — it is about legitimacy, cultural pride, and the visibility of justice.

Speaker Bagbin has shown that tradition can be elegant, authoritative, and modern. If Parliament can embody Ghanaian identity while retaining respect, why must our courts remain in foreign robes? The time has come for a national conversation on reclaiming our judicial identity.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]