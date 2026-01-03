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Joshua returns to Britain after fatal crash in Nigeria

By AFP
Sports News Britains Anthony Joshua is a former two-time unified world heavyweight champion. By Carmen Mandato (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)
SAT, 03 JAN 2026
Britain's Anthony Joshua is a former two-time unified world heavyweight champion. By Carmen Mandato (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has reportedly flown back to Britain after a fatal car crash in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends.

The Sun newspaper said the British boxer landed at London's Stansted Airport in a private jet on Friday evening.

His return comes after Nigerian police charged the driver of the vehicle, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, with "dangerous driving causing death". He is due to appear in court on January 20.

Kayode was driving Joshua and team members Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami on a busy highway linking Lagos and Ibadan in southwest Nigeria when the Lexus SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck on Monday.

Nigerian police and Ogun state officials said Ayodele and Ghami died at the scene, while Joshua and Kayode sustained minor injuries.

Joshua was taken to hospital and was discharged on Wednesday.

Ghami was Joshua's long-time strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was his personal trainer, according to British media.

Reports said Joshua, 36, had returned to Britain ahead of the funerals of Ghami and Ayodele.

The 2012 Olympic champion, who has family roots in Nigeria, was on holiday in the African country following his win over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

AFP
AFP

Top news and features from AFP's reporters around the world. Page: afp

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