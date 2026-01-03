Trump says Venezuela's Maduro captured in 'large scale' US strike

President Donald Trump said Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on the South American country.

Trump's stunning announcement follows months of steadily mounting US military and economic pressure on leftist leader Maduro and his country's oil-export-dependent economy.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump said on Truth Social.

"This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement."

Trump added that he would give a news conference at 11:00 am (1600 GMT) at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where he is nearing the end of a two-week Christmas and New Year's vacation.

In a brief phone interview with The New York Times, Trump hailed the "brilliant" operation. "A lot of good planning and lot of great, great troops and great people," the paper quoted Trump as saying.

The US army's elite Delta Force unit carried out the operation to seize Maduro, CBS News reported. US officials did not immediately confirm the report.

The US military action was now complete, with Maduro having been arrested to "stand trial" in the United States, a US senator quoted Secretary of State Marco Rubio as saying.

"He anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in US custody," Senator Mike Lee, a Republican initially critical of the operation, wrote on X after what he said was a telephone call with Rubio.

The Trump administration in August offered a $50 million reward for information leading to the capture of Maduro, whom it accuses of leading the alleged "Cartel of the Suns" drug trafficking organization.

Venezuela's Machado dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to fellow citizens and Trump

'Justice for his crimes'

Rubio's number two hailed a "new dawn" for Venezuela.

"A new dawn for Venezuela! The tyrant is gone. He will now -- finally -- face justice for his crimes," Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote on X.

The White House meanwhile reposted a video on X of Trump saying in October that Maduro "doesn't want to fuck around with the United States."

Trump has given differing arguments for his campaign against Venezuela, including the claim that the country is a major drug exporter to the United States and that Venezuela seized US oil interests.

The Republican leader has not explicitly called for Maduro's ouster but the US government, along with many European nations, does not recognize the Venezuelan leader's legitimacy.

Trump said in December "it would be smart for (Maduro)" to step down and has also said that the Venezuelan leader's "days are numbered."

Eight dead in US strikes on alleged drug boats: US military

The US president's claim of Maduro's capture comes two days after Maduro attempted to engage with Trump, offering cooperation on fighting drug trafficking and illegal migration.

A huge naval and aerial presence has been established in the Caribbean, including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and other warships.

US forces have seized two tankers at sea as part of an oil blockade on Venezuela and killed more than 100 people in aerial strikes to destroy small boats accused of drug trafficking.

Trump said on Monday that the United States had hit and destroyed a docking area for alleged Venezuelan drug boats, in what was the first known strike on Venezuelan soil of the campaign.