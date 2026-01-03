Police arrest suspects over Greater Accra robberies   

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection with a series of robberies in Afienya, Atadeka, Apollonia, and surrounding communities in the Greater Accra Region.

The suspects, identified as Seth Noi Tetteh, also known as “Wonder,” Selasie Emmanuel, and Sulemana Osman, were arrested on December 24 and 26, 2025, following information that Tetteh had been taken into custody at the Atadeka Police Station for his alleged involvement in multiple robberies.

A Police press release copied to the Ghana News Agency said Tetteh admitted during interrogation that he had participated in several robberies across Afienya, Atadeka, Apollonia, Spintex Road, Airport Residential Area, Community 18, Ashaiman, Mataheko, and Oyibi, and operated with other accomplices.

Further intelligence led the Police to Kasoa Ofankor on December 26, 2025, where Emmanuel and Osman were arrested at their hideout.

A search of their residence recovered one pump-action gun, one BB cartridge, one Bruni pistol, and three rounds of ammunition, which are being held as exhibits to assist ongoing investigations.

The Police said all three suspects remain in custody assisting investigations, while efforts continue to dismantle the robbery network and apprehend all individuals connected to the crimes.

GNA