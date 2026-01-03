Ghana Police deliver medical aid to South Sudan hospital 

The Ghana Formed Police Unit One (GHFPU 1), Rotation Nine has delivered medical supplies and food to Bieh Community Hospital in South Sudan, reinforcing community cooperation, and providing relief during the Christmas season.

The outreach, organised under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), was intended to provide immediate medical relief while strengthening relations between peacekeepers and the host community.

It was led by the Deputy Field Office Police Coordinator and Acting Field Office Police Coordinator, Madam Anke Lute, accompanied by Madam Doaa Elnagar of the FPU Coordination Office in Bentiu.

The Ghanaian contingent was headed by the Deputy Commanding Officer, Chief Superintendent Rosina Adwoa Donkor Gariba, supported by six senior police officers and 17 other ranks, including 14 inspectors.

The Ghana Formed Police Unit One in a statement to the Ghana News Agency said that the team comprised six females and 17 males and deployed six UNMISS vehicles for the operation.

Upon arrival in Bieh, it said, the team paid a courtesy call on the Bieh Police Commander, Lt. Col. Abraham Dhiesl, and the Community Leader, Mr. Gabriel Majang Deng, to formally notify them of the exercise.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Superintendent Gariba conveyed Christmas goodwill on behalf of the Contingent Commander, Chief Superintendent Bismark Achaab, and underscored the broader purpose of the outreach.

“This exercise reflects our commitment to civil-military cooperation and to standing with communities, especially during moments of need,” she said.

Madam Lute reaffirmed UNMISS's mandate to support communities within its Area of Responsibility.

“Health and security go hand in hand. We encourage residents to take personal health seriously and to maintain close cooperation with the police for collective safety,” she noted.

The Head of the Medical Team, Superintendent Dr. Agyekum Kwabena Ampofo, stressed the importance of solidarity during the festive season.

“Christmas is a time of sharing. We hope these supplies will ease the burden on the hospital and be used effectively to serve patients,” he said, adding that the GHFPU Level One Hospital remained available for technical medical support.

The outreach also featured a brief choreography performance by the Ghanaian officers, drawing applause from community members, before the official presentation of medical supplies and food items to hospital management and local leaders.

Receiving the items, the Head of the Bieh Community Hospital Mr. Bakuony Tap Long expressed appreciation, describing the donation as timely.

“These supplies have come when we are facing serious shortages,” he said, appealing for further assistance to construct an extension to the facility to meet growing demand.

UNMISS officials have described the programme as a successful civil–military engagement.

GNA