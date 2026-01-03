Background: Long-standing U.S. Opposition to Maduro

Relations between the United States and Venezuela have been strained for many years, particularly since Nicolás Maduro succeeded Hugo Chávez and moved Venezuela further away from U.S. influence. The U.S. government and other Western nations have repeatedly accused Maduro of authoritarianism, election fraud, human rights violations, and corruption. Washington has argued that his re-election lacked legitimacy and has supported Venezuela’s opposition internationally.

In 2019 the U.S. recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president and encouraged Venezuelan military defections from Maduro’s regime moves widely interpreted as an effort to spark Maduro’s removal without full-scale military intervention.

In addition to diplomatic pressure, the U.S. has used economic and legal levers including sanctions on individuals, government entities, and oil companies connected to the Maduro government with the aim of weakening his hold on power.

There have also been covert and proxy operations such as the failed 2020 Operation Gideon, in which U.S.-linked Venezuelan dissidents and private security contractors attempted a small seaborne incursion to capture Maduro, but the mission collapsed quickly and its ties to official U.S. policy remain contested.

Escalation in 2025: Military Pressure and “Maximum Pressure” Strategy

Under the Trump administration (returning to power in the U.S.), policy toward Venezuela intensified considerably in 2025.

Military Buildup and Strikes

Starting in mid-2025, the U.S. increased military presence in the Caribbean. Warships, including aircraft carriers and destroyers, and marine units were deployed near Venezuelan waters. Authorities justified this buildup as part of an anti-narcotics campaign targeting drug-trafficking networks allegedly linked to the Maduro government.

In the latter months of 2025, the U.S. conducted lethal strikes on vessels and facilities, which reportedly resulted in dozens of deaths. Critics argued these actions lacked clear legal basis and amounted to extrajudicial attacks.

The U.S. also imposed sanctions and seized oil tankers tied to Venezuela’s oil trade, further pressuring Caracas’s economic lifelines.

Covert Operations and CIA Authorization

Reports indicated that President Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, potentially including lethal missions or clandestine support to opposition actors. The White House has not disclosed details, but this marked an escalation beyond sanctions and naval pressure.

January 2026: U.S. Strikes and Removal of Maduro

The situation sharply escalated on January 3, 2026:

U.S. military strikes were launched against multiple targets in Venezuela, including military installations in and near the capital Caracas.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and his wife were captured and removed from Venezuela to face criminal charges related to past indictments.

Venezuelan authorities condemned the actions as “military aggression” and rejected claims that Maduro had been captured, calling for national mobilization and declaring a state of emergency.

Reports of explosions, infrastructure damage, and confusion over leadership underscored the suddenness of the operation and the lack of immediate clarity on post-Maduro governance.

This operation represents the most overt military engagement by the U.S. aimed at changing Venezuela’s leadership since the cold war era in Latin America.

International and Domestic Response

Within Venezuela

Maduro and his allies have consistently framed U.S. actions as illegal imperialism, alleging that Washington seeks control of Venezuela’s vast oil and mineral resources. Venezuela’s leadership mobilized militias and called for resistance to any foreign intervention.

International Reactions

Global responses have been mixed. Some regional governments and global powers condemned U.S. strikes as violations of sovereignty, while others expressed concern about Maduro’s authoritarian behavior and the rule of law in Venezuela.

Religious figures, including the Pope, publicly urged against military intervention, emphasizing care for civilian lives and diplomacy.

Within the U.S., lawmakers questioned the legality of military actions undertaken without explicit Congressional authorization under the U.S. Constitution.

Legal, Ethical, and Geopolitical Implications

The operation raises profound questions about:

International law and sovereignty: Military action to remove a sitting head of state is generally viewed as aggression absent U.N. authorization.

U.S. domestic law: Use of force without Congressional war powers approval is contentious in U.S. political and legal circles.

Regional stability: Latin American nations historically resist direct U.S. military intervention; such actions could strain diplomatic ties and increase instability across the hemisphere.

Experts caution that even if Maduro were removed, the result could be political fragmentation, civil conflict, or a power vacuum exploited by other global actors, notably Russia and China.

Conclusion

What began as diplomatic and economic pressure against Nicolás Maduro’s government has by January 2026 escalated into direct U.S. military intervention. The captures announced by Washington mark a dramatic turn in one of the most intense confrontations in recent U.S.–Latin American relations. The long-term outcomes remain uncertain, but the operation signals a departure from decades of primarily sanctions-based strategies toward explicit force projection.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

[email protected]

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