Swallowed by drugs: Endswell Pharmacy CEO refutes claims pharmacies are main source of tramadol for youth

In the revealing documentary “Swallowed by Drugs,” Mr. Lawrence Atongo, CEO of Endswell Pharmacy Limited, provided clarity on a widely held belief regarding the accessibility of hard drugs like Tramadol and Red among the youth in the Upper East Region. Contrary to public perception, Mr. Atongo firmly denied that pharmacies are the primary source for these substances.

Addressing the concerns, Mr. Atongo explained, “There is a mindset out there that some of these abusers usually troop into pharmacies to get drugs like Tramadol, but that is not true. If you actually investigate, you’ll find that most of these drugs are being distributed through street tracks and unauthorized vendors.”

He pointed to the bustling lorry stations as major hotspots, describing how sellers operate openly, often displaying these drugs as casually as groundnuts or provisions for sale.

Mr. Atongo highlighted that porous borders contribute to the inflow of such substances. “Certain people bring in these drugs through the borders, and once inside town, they are distributed at lorry stations and other informal areas, not pharmacies,” he emphasized.

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He was adamant that no reputable pharmacy, under the supervision of a licensed pharmacist, would dispense hard drugs like Tramadol or morphine without a valid prescription. “No pharmacist would risk their license or reputation by selling such medications without the proper documentation. The notion that pharmacies are the main source is simply unfounded,” he said.

Mr. Atongo also commended the efforts of regulatory bodies, including the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), the Pharmacy Council, and the Ghana Police Service, in their ongoing work to clamp down on illegal drug sales at borders and public spaces. He encouraged more frequent and rigorous operations, especially at lorry stations, drinking spots, and other informal venues where illicit drug sales are known to occur. “You’ll even find people mixing these substances into energy drinks at beer bars and joints, which is extremely dangerous,” he warned.

Mr. Atongo estimated that about 90% of youth who abuse Tramadol and similar substances obtain them from outside legitimate pharmacy settings. He called for continued vigilance and stronger enforcement at the region’s borders and public gathering spots to stem the flow of these dangerous drugs and protect the youth from further harm.