Cedi gains: Goldbod has helped in some way but insignificant — Kofi Bentil

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has offered a measured assessment of the factors behind the recent strength of the Ghanaian cedi, stressing that the contribution of the Goldbod programme has been modest.

Bentil acknowledged that Goldbod has played a stabilising role but insisted its impact on the cedi’s appreciation is limited, accounting for less than 10 percent of the gains recorded.

According to him, broader global developments have been far more influential, particularly the weakening of the United States dollar, which serves as a benchmark for most currencies around the world.

“The global economic environment has also played a role. The dollar, which has been the benchmark for many currencies worldwide, has been struggling and depreciating,” Bentil said, adding that while Goldbod’s effects are positive, they have been overstated in public discourse.

Goldbod was introduced as a gold backed financial initiative aimed at strengthening Ghana’s reserves and boosting investor confidence in the local currency. However, Bentil cautioned against attributing exchange rate movements to a single policy intervention, noting that currency performance is shaped by multiple domestic and international factors.

His views were reinforced by Bright Simons, Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, who also dismissed claims that Goldbod is the primary driver of the cedi’s stability.

Simons agreed that the programme made some contribution to the cedi’s performance in 2025 but argued that exchange rates are inherently complex and influenced by a range of variables.

“While Goldbod has helped in some way, it is important to recognise that exchange rates are never dictated by a single factor,” Simons stated.