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GOIL Supports Major Medical Outreach to Deliver Critical Healthcare in Wiaga‑Chiok

By Ebenezer Akandurugo
Regional News GOIL Supports Major Medical Outreach to Deliver Critical Healthcare in WiagaChiok
SAT, 03 JAN 2026

GOIL PLC has thrown its weight behind a major medical outreach organised by the Biyalsis Guritaaba Social Club in the Wiaga‑Chiok community, helping deliver much‑needed healthcare services directly to residents.

The exercise brought together a team of doctors, nurses, and paramedics who attended to more than 400 people through consultations, health screenings, and specialised care. In addition, seventy patients were scheduled for surgical procedures as part of the outreach.

GOIL’s support enabled organisers to secure essential medicines, medical equipment, and logistics for volunteers, allowing the team to reach more residents in need. Remaining medical supplies were donated to the local health facility to ensure continued care for vulnerable community members.

The initiative underscores the impact of strong partnerships between community groups, health professionals, and socially responsible corporate institutions in bridging healthcare gaps in underserved areas.

Together, GOIL and the Biyalsis Guritaaba Social Club are touching lives and bringing quality healthcare closer to communities that need it most.

Ebenezer Akandurugo
Ebenezer Akandurugo

Upper East CorrespondentPage: ebenezer-akandurugo

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