Agona East DCE Urges Residents to Support Ongoing Development Agenda

The Agona East District Chief Executive, Hon. Samuel Oscar Mensah, has called on residents to continue supporting the government led by President John Dramani Mahama, noting that its development policies are designed to transform lives across the district.

Speaking at Agona Mankrong Nkwanta during the launch of the community’s maiden Homecoming Festival last Wednesday, Hon. Mensah highlighted several ongoing projects initiated within the seven months since he assumed office as DCE.

He outlined key development interventions, including the construction of classroom blocks, the drilling of boreholes to provide safe drinking water, the establishment of CHPS compounds, and other community‑focused initiatives.

The DCE further noted that many roads across the district have been reshaped to improve the transportation of goods and services, particularly within farming communities.

“I am happy to announce that the ultra-modern 24‑Economy Market for the district will be situated right here in Mankrong Nkwanta. This facility will support the trading of farm produce and enhance commercial activity to boost the local economy,” he said.

Hon. Mensah also revealed that the Member of Parliament for Agona East, Hon. Maame Pokua Sawyer, is expected to cut the sod for the construction of a modern community centre for Agona Mankrong Nkwanta.

The Assembly Member for the Agona Mankrong Electoral Area, Hon. Abraham Kojo Nkum, explained that the Homecoming Festival will serve as a platform to mobilize funds for self-help projects in the community. He encouraged the youth, both home and abroad, to contribute to the development of their hometown.

“We cannot always rely on government to provide every social amenity. We must complement its efforts by initiating self-help projects to improve our infrastructure,” he emphasized.