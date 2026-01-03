ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The same angel that told me Mahama will win is telling me Ken Agyapong will win – Prophet Elbernard

  Sat, 03 Jan 2026
Headlines The same angel that told me Mahama will win is telling me Ken Agyapong will win – Prophet Elbernard
SAT, 03 JAN 2026 2

Founder and leader of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson Eshun, has linked a series of his past prophecies to what he described as fresh divine confirmation concerning presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong.

He made the declaration during the church’s 31st night crossover service, which Kennedy Agyapong attended with his wife.

Addressing the congregation, Prophet Elbernard said the same angelic source behind his earlier political prophecies was responsible for the message he delivered to Agyapong.

“His Excellency, it is the same angel that told me that John Dramani Mahama will come and become the President of the Republic of Ghana,” he said.

He also recalled a prophecy involving the leadership of the Ghana Police Service, stating, “It is the same angel that made me speak to the current Inspector General of Police that in 2025, a new government will be in power, and in less than four months after they assume office, he shall be made the IGP.”

The prophet further referenced another prediction involving Dr Gideon Gwako, saying, “The same angel made me speak to Dr Gideon Gwako that there are two elections ahead of him, a primary which he will win, and the main election which he will also win. In 2025, he will be in the Parliament of Ghana.”

Turning directly to Kennedy Agyapong, Prophet Elbernard said he had repeatedly spoken about his political rise.

“It is the same angel that has made me consistently speak about your coming,” he told him.

He disclosed that during the crossover service, he received a fresh instruction to speak directly to the politician.

“Today, the angel said I should tell you face to face that on the 31st of January 2026, the number you pegged during balloting, which has become your symbol, after the election, this will be your position,” he declared.

As he concluded the prophetic message, Prophet Elbernard asked Kennedy Agyapong to stretch his hands toward the altar.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Private Judge | 1/3/2026 4:00:50 PM

If you indeed told Mahama that he would win, then you are a fake prophet because any intelligent Ghanaian perceived that Mahama would win based on what transpired in Ghana under the NPP.

Comments2
Top Stories

41 minutes ago

Members of the Rastafari Society of Kenya (RSK) attend a court session during the ruling of their petition to the government of Kenya to decriminalise cannabis for sacred and medicinal use. - AFP - SIMON MAINA Lawyers vow to fight on after Kenya court rejects Rastafarians' cannabis bid

43 minutes ago

When Revenge Replaces Justice, Democracy Begins to Die... Mansa Musa write When Revenge Replaces Justice, Democracy Begins to Die... Mansa Musa write

2 hours ago

MDC says 17 doctors suffering mental health conditions; 12 battling substance abuse MDC says 17 doctors suffering mental health conditions; 12 battling substance ab...

2 hours ago

Ghana to conduct independent autopsy on citizen killed in South Africa xenophobic attacks Ghana to conduct independent autopsy on citizen killed in South Africa xenophobi...

2 hours ago

If theres nothing to hide, dont keep things in the dark — Manasseh on BoG Governors Parliamentary appearance 'If there's nothing to hide, don't keep things in the dark' — Manasseh on BoG Go...

2 hours ago

July 16: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.53 on BoG interbank July 16: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.53 on BoG interbank

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong We cannot declare detained Asante Akyem North MP's seat vacant, it sets dangerou...

3 hours ago

13 feared dead, several injured in Kumasi-Accra highway crash 13 feared dead, several injured in Kumasi-Accra highway crash

3 hours ago

Here are projects Mahama will visit during two-day resetting Ghana tour of Volta Region today Here are projects Mahama will visit during two-day resetting Ghana tour of Volta...

3 hours ago

Preparations underway in Yendi for third-day prayers in honour of late Ya-Na Abukari II amid heavy security Preparations underway in Yendi for third-day prayers in honour of late Ya-Na Abu...

Just in....
body-container-line