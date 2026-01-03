The same angel that told me Mahama will win is telling me Ken Agyapong will win – Prophet Elbernard

Founder and leader of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson Eshun, has linked a series of his past prophecies to what he described as fresh divine confirmation concerning presidential hopeful Kennedy Agyapong.

He made the declaration during the church’s 31st night crossover service, which Kennedy Agyapong attended with his wife.

Addressing the congregation, Prophet Elbernard said the same angelic source behind his earlier political prophecies was responsible for the message he delivered to Agyapong.

“His Excellency, it is the same angel that told me that John Dramani Mahama will come and become the President of the Republic of Ghana,” he said.

He also recalled a prophecy involving the leadership of the Ghana Police Service, stating, “It is the same angel that made me speak to the current Inspector General of Police that in 2025, a new government will be in power, and in less than four months after they assume office, he shall be made the IGP.”

The prophet further referenced another prediction involving Dr Gideon Gwako, saying, “The same angel made me speak to Dr Gideon Gwako that there are two elections ahead of him, a primary which he will win, and the main election which he will also win. In 2025, he will be in the Parliament of Ghana.”

Turning directly to Kennedy Agyapong, Prophet Elbernard said he had repeatedly spoken about his political rise.

“It is the same angel that has made me consistently speak about your coming,” he told him.

He disclosed that during the crossover service, he received a fresh instruction to speak directly to the politician.

“Today, the angel said I should tell you face to face that on the 31st of January 2026, the number you pegged during balloting, which has become your symbol, after the election, this will be your position,” he declared.

As he concluded the prophetic message, Prophet Elbernard asked Kennedy Agyapong to stretch his hands toward the altar.