Cedi gains: Peace Council should tell christian traders, merchants to reduce prices of food, goods, rent — Barker-Vormawor

An anti-corruption campaigner and leader of Democracy Hub, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has blamed the continued rise in prices of goods and services on what he described as a moral failure among traders, despite recent improvements in the cedi and reductions in fuel prices.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the activist said he received an unexpected call from a man who identified himself as “Dr Think Twice,” who attributed the ongoing affordability crisis to the conduct of traders, particularly Christians.

“Yesterday, I got a random call from a gentleman. He introduced himself as Dr Think Twice,” he said.

According to him, the caller argued that the persistent increase in prices, even in the face of a stronger currency and falling fuel costs, was largely due to the actions of Christian traders and merchants, whom he described as forming the majority of importers and business operators in the country.

The Democracy Hub leader said the caller maintained that any serious effort to tackle rising prices must involve religious leadership, particularly the Christian Council.

“So if I really want something done about the price hikes, I should focus on the Christian Council,” he quoted the caller as saying.

He added that the caller criticised what he described as excessive profit seeking that runs contrary to religious teachings and moral values.

“Christians who, despite sitting in church every day, lose morality at the scent of predatory profit,” he quoted.

Aligning himself with the challenge, the activist called on the Christian Council to engage its members on the rising cost of living, including rent, food, utilities and general goods.

“Christian Council, if you are listening, if you can do something about price increases in rent, food, utilities and goods, despite the strong forex performance and reductions in fuel, I will vote for you next time. Shalom,” he concluded.