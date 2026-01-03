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Ashanti muslim community offers special prayers for Otumfuo 

  Sat, 03 Jan 2026
Social News Ashanti muslim community offers special prayers forOtumfuo
SAT, 03 JAN 2026

Some senior Imams and leaders of the Asante Islamic community have offered special prayers for the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

The delegation, led by the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Zakariya Abdul Rahman, fervently prayed for the Otumfuo’s enduring health, longevity, and overall well-being.

These prayers are part of a longstanding tradition, as Muslim leaders throughout the Ashanti Region have consistently offered supplications for the Asantehene over the years, exemplifying a profound interfaith relationship and mutual reverence.

The prayer session was led by Sheikh Zakariya Abdul Rahman, the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, alongside Sheikh Abass Umar Karara, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, and members of the Council of Ulama.

Notable among the delegation were Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Sanfo III, the Moshe Chief of the Ashanti Region and custodian of the Zongo Stool, Alhaji Abdallah Ali Barry, the Asanteman Zongo Nkosuohene, and various leaders from Zongo communities across the region.

The prayers followed the Asantehene's participation in a New Year’s service at the Ramseyer Presbyterian Church on January 1, 2026, underscoring the spirit of interfaith harmony within the Ashanti Region.

GNA

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