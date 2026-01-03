Govt must increase allocation to DACF to drive local development – Majority Leader  

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has called for an increase in the percentage of national revenue allocated to the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) to accelerate development at the local level.

He said development should be driven largely from the grassroots, stressing that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) had, over the years, developed the capacity to effectively utilise resources to address the needs of their people.

Mr Ayariga, who is also the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, was speaking at Sirigu during the maiden celebration of the Azuko Festival of the chiefs and people of Sirigu in the Kassena-Nankana West District.

The Azuko Festival, celebrated in honour of the founder, Azuko, also coincided with the 10th anniversary of the enskinment of Naba Atogumdeya Roland Akwara III, the Paramount Chief of the Sirigu Traditional Area.

Mr Ayariga noted that although five per cent of national revenue was currently allocated to the Common Fund, there was the need to increase that share to ensure that more resources reached rural and deprived communities where most of the population lived.

“As a country, development really should be taking place at the local level. It is no longer necessary to keep the bulk of the money at the centre and send only a small percentage to the rural communities,” he said.

The Majority Leader commended President John Dramani Mahama for directing that 80 per cent of Common Fund allocations be paid directly into the accounts of district assemblies, saying the move had significantly improved the financial position of local authorities.

According to him, the policy had increased the availability of funds at the district level to create jobs, stimulate local economic activity, reduce poverty and promote wealth creation among local populations.

Mr Ayariga said that prior to the directive, many district assemblies received little or no funds from the Common Fund, limiting their ability to undertake development projects.

He stressed that increasing the allocation to the Common Fund would further strengthen decentralisation, empower local authorities and ensure a more equitable distribution of development across the country.

The Majority Leader assured the people that the government remained committed to rural development, particularly in agriculture, education, health and infrastructure, and pledged to support initiatives aimed at improving living conditions in rural communities.

GNA