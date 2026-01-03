GoldBod generated over GHS960 million in revenue in 2025 — Sammy Gyamfi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that the institution generated over GHS960 million in revenue in 2025.

He has reiterated his stance that the institution has not recorded any losses since it began operations as being speculated.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ Newfile programme on Saturday, January 3, Sammy Gyamfi asserted that anyone who says the GoldBod has made losses is either dreaming of hallucinating.

“If anyone says GoldBod is making losses, the person is hallucinating or dreaming. The GoldBod has not made any losses. In the year 2025, we generated revenue to the tune of GHS960 million, a little over that,” he stated.

The defence comes against the backdrop of disclosures in the fifth review of Ghana’s IMF-supported programme, which indicated that losses from artisanal and small-scale doré gold transactions under the gold-for-reserves programme had reached US$214 million.

The revelation has since triggered criticism from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), with the Minority in Parliament calling for a parliamentary probe into the operations of GoldBod and the setting up of an ad hoc committee to investigate the reported losses.

Meanwhile, some analysts defending GoldBod amid the criticism, including financial and economic analyst Senyo Hosi, argue that even if losses were recorded, the broader economic impact of the programme outweighs them.