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January 3: Cedi sells at GHS12.35 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.51 on interbank

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
CediRates Spotlight January 3: Cedi sells at GHS12.35 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.51 on interbank
SAT, 03 JAN 2026

The Ghanaian cedi has experienced fluctuations in value against the US dollar on Saturday, January 3, 2026, recording an average buying rate of GHS10.43 and a selling rate of GHS11.30.

At forex bureaus, the cedi is trading at GHS11.85 for dollar purchases and GHS12.35 for dollar sales.

These figures are sourced from Cedirates.com, a reliable Ghanaian platform that tracks daily currency and fuel rates.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS10.49 for buying and GHS10.51 for selling.

For the British pound, the average forex bureau rate stands at GHS13.89 for buying and GHS15.10 for selling, while the Bank of Ghana’s interbank rate for the pound is GHS14.17.

The Euro is also trading at GHS12.10 for buying and GHS13.19 for selling at forex bureaus, with an interbank rate of GHS12.34.

In the money transfer space, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering dollar rates of GHS10.53 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For the British pound, LemFi and Taptap Send are offering GHS14.18 each for remittances from the US or UK.

For the Euro, Taptap Send and LemFi have quoted GHS12.36 each for remittances from the US or UK to Ghana.

For digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, and Apple Music made via Visa and Mastercard, the exchange rate stands at GHS11.34 each.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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