Constitutional Review Committee - Final Report: “Transforming Ghana: From Electoral Democracy to Developmental Democracy”

Introduction

Ghana’s governance framework has been shaped by a series of constitutional reforms aimed at consolidating democracy and promoting national development. In 2025, the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) submitted its report to President John Dramani Mahama, Transforming Ghana: From Electoral Democracy to Developmental Democracy, proposing reforms across executive tenure, parliamentary oversight, ministerial appointments, citizenship eligibility, and national development planning. While the report introduces promising changes, structural loopholes persist, potentially undermining accountability, continuity, and effective governance.

This paper critically examines the 2025 CRC report to identify governance gaps, assess their implications for developmental outcomes, and explore how constitutional design can support socio-economic priorities such as youth employment, agribusiness, transport, and digitization. By analyzing both procedural and substantive weaknesses in the CRC recommendations, this study provides insights into how Ghana’s constitutional framework can be strengthened to ensure that reforms translate into tangible developmental progress.

Chapter One: Presidential Term Extension and the Risk of Democratic Dilution

Abstract

This chapter examines the proposal by the Ghana Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) to extend the presidential term from four to five years. While the rationale is to enhance development planning and policy continuity, this study explores the structural loopholes, democratic implications, and the potential risks of weakening accountability in Ghana’s political system.

1.1 Background

The CRC’s recommendation to extend the presidential term from four to five years is premised on the belief that four years is insufficient for the meaningful implementation of long-term reforms in areas such as infrastructure development, industrialization, and public sector restructuring (CRC, 2025). Proponents argue that a longer term allows governments to execute development plans effectively, reducing the risk of project discontinuity due to electoral cycles.

Constitutional scholars argue, however, that the merits of term extension must be evaluated not solely based on policy intentions but by institutional consequences and implications for democratic accountability (Gyimah-Boadi, 2019). The design of political tenure can significantly influence both the behavior of officeholders and the responsiveness of political institutions.

1.2 Structural Loophole

Extending the presidential term does not address fundamental governance inefficiencies in Ghana, such as weak institutional coordination, politicization of the civil service, and entrenched executive dominance (Arthur, 2021). By reducing the frequency of elections, the proposal lowers the regularity of democratic feedback mechanisms, weakening citizens’ capacity to sanction underperforming leaders.

Furthermore, changing the presidential term from four to five years alters the constitutional psychology of term limits. Once the duration of tenure is made malleable, future amendments—whether for further extension or for weakening term limits—become politically easier to justify (Frimpong, 2020). This could create a slippery slope that undermines entrenched constitutional safeguards.

1.3 Democratic Implications

Democracy relies not only on stability but also on responsiveness to citizen preferences and accountability (Diamond, 1999). Longer presidential terms increase the cost of electoral correction, meaning citizens must wait longer to remove ineffective or unpopular leaders. In a political system with already strong executive authority, this extension may further tilt the balance away from citizen control, reducing the effectiveness of democratic mechanisms such as checks and balances, electoral sanctions, and political contestation (Ayee, 2018).

1.4 Presidential Term Extension vs. Policy Continuity

While the CRC justifies a five-year presidential term as necessary for implementing long-term development projects, evidence suggests that strong, enforceable developmental policies reduce the need for term extensions. If governance institutions—such as the National Development Planning Commission, independent oversight agencies, and legally binding sectoral plans—are well-established, continuity is guaranteed across administrations. In such a context, a four-year term remains sufficient for meaningful implementation of infrastructure, industrial, and social programs.

Term extensions primarily benefit incumbency rather than development, and without complementary safeguards, they may weaken democratic accountability while offering no additional guarantee of improved outcomes. Therefore, Ghana’s focus should be on institutionalizing continuity and enforceable development plans, rather than extending presidential tenure.

1.5 Conclusion

Without parallel reforms that institutionalize performance accountability, the proposed presidential term extension risks becoming a time advantage for incumbents rather than a genuine tool for national development. Effective constitutional design must ensure that tenure extensions are accompanied by mechanisms that strengthen oversight, limit executive discretion, and enforce political accountability.

References

Ayee, J. R. A. (2018). Ghana: Governance and political accountability. Accra: University of Ghana Press.

CRC. (2025). Report of the Constitutional Review Committee of Ghana. Accra: Government of Ghana.

Diamond, L. (1999). Developing democracy: Toward consolidation. Baltimore, MD: Johns Hopkins University Press.

Frimpong, K. (2020). The political implications of presidential term extensions in Africa. African Journal of Political Science, 15(2), 45–62.

Gyimah-Boadi, E. (2019). Democracy in Ghana: Progress and challenges. Washington, DC: Center for Democracy and Governance.

Arthur, P. (2021). Civil service politicization and governance inefficiency in Ghana. Journal of African Administration Studies, 7(1), 88–104.

Chapter Two: Presidential Accountability: Symbolic Reform versus Substantive Equality Before the Law

Abstract

This chapter critically examines the constitutional provisions proposed by the Ghana Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) aimed at enhancing presidential accountability. While measures such as taxation of the President and limited post-office immunity signal progress, structural loopholes remain that risk making accountability symbolic rather than substantive. The chapter explores these gaps and their implications for governance in Ghana.

2.1 The Promise of Accountability

The CRC proposes that the President should be subject to the same taxation obligations as other citizens and that post-office immunity be limited to four years (CRC, 2025). These reforms aim to normalize executive accountability and reduce the perception of elite exceptionalism. By formally subjecting the highest office to ordinary legal obligations, the proposals seek to reinforce the principle that no one is above the law.

Such measures, if implemented fully, would align Ghana with international norms on executive accountability and contribute to restoring public trust in governance (Gyimah-Boadi, 2019).

2.2 The Accountability Gap

Despite these reforms, the CRC report leaves procedural weaknesses unaddressed. Specifically, the framework does not clarify:

How criminal investigations involving the President would be initiated,

Whether political approval thresholds (such as parliamentary consent) still apply,

How delays in prosecution would be prevented.

Without explicit mechanisms to prevent obstruction or delay, presidential accountability risks remaining theoretical rather than operational (Arthur, 2021). Constitutional provisions are only as effective as the institutions and procedures that enforce them.

2.3 The Problem of Political Shielding

In political systems where prosecutorial and judicial authority is influenced by the executive, formal legal obligations may be neutralized through discretion, delay, or selective enforcement (Frimpong, 2020). The CRC’s proposals, while enhancing formal equality, do not provide sufficient insulation of prosecutorial bodies from political influence.

As a result, accountability becomes contingent on political goodwill rather than institutional inevitability, undermining the core principle of equality before the law (Ayee, 2018). Without structural reform of the prosecutorial system and judiciary, symbolic measures risk creating the appearance of accountability without substantive enforcement.

2.4 Conclusion

True accountability requires not only formal exposure to the law but also institutional enforcement mechanisms that guarantee impartiality and prevent political interference. While the CRC recommendations represent a step toward normalizing executive responsibility, they stop short of dismantling structural protections that allow shielding of the President. Future constitutional reform must pair accountability provisions with institutional insulation, ensuring that legal obligations cannot be circumvented through political manipulation.

References

Ayee, J. R. A. (2018). Ghana: Governance and political accountability. Accra: University of Ghana Press.

Arthur, P. (2021). Civil service politicization and governance inefficiency in Ghana. Journal of African Administration Studies, 7(1), 88–104.

CRC. (2025). Report of the Constitutional Review Committee of Ghana. Accra: Government of Ghana.

Frimpong, K. (2020). The political implications of presidential accountability mechanisms in Ghana. African Journal of Political Science, 15(2), 63–81.

Gyimah-Boadi, E. (2019). Democracy in Ghana: Progress and challenges. Washington, DC: Center for Democracy and Governance.

Chapter Three: Executive Appointment Caps and the Illusion of Restraint

Abstract

This chapter critically examines the Ghana Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) recommendation to cap ministerial appointments. While the cap is intended to reduce fiscal waste, patronage politics, and executive sprawl, loopholes and exceptions undermine its effectiveness. The chapter explores these gaps and assesses the implications for governance, accountability, and public confidence.

3.1 The Rationale for Ministerial Limits

Ministerial caps are a common constitutional and governance mechanism aimed at restraining executive overreach. By limiting the number of ministers, governments can:

Reduce fiscal expenditure on salaries and administrative costs,

Limit opportunities for patronage appointments,

Encourage efficiency in decision-making within the executive (Ayee, 2018).

The CRC recommends a cap of 57 ministers, with a maximum of 19 cabinet ministers (CRC, 2025). This reflects a recognition of Ghana’s history of executive expansion and the tendency for appointments to serve political rather than administrative purposes.

3.2 The Override Loophole

Despite the proposed cap, the CRC allows the President to exceed it with simple parliamentary approval. Given Ghana’s strong party discipline, this effectively neutralizes the restraint, as approval is highly likely when the President’s party commands a parliamentary majority (Frimpong, 2020).

Additionally, the cap excludes presidential staffers, special advisors, and quasi-ministerial appointees, who often perform functions equivalent to ministers. This creates a parallel executive structure beyond constitutional limits, effectively circumventing the intended constraint.

3.3 Fiscal and Governance Consequences

The loopholes undermine the credibility of the constitutional restraint. Governments can formally comply with the cap while expanding the executive through alternative appointments. This has several consequences:

Fiscal implications: Expanded executive appointments increase government expenditure, reducing funds available for development projects and social services. Governance challenges: Parallel structures dilute accountability, obscure lines of responsibility, and create administrative inefficiency. Public confidence: Citizens may perceive constitutional reforms as performative rather than substantive, eroding trust in governance mechanisms (Arthur, 2021).

3.4 Conclusion

A ministerial cap without enforceable rigidity is illusory rather than real. Constitutional restraint must be designed to withstand political convenience and party dominance. True limits require:

Clear definitions of ministerial and equivalent roles,

Provisions to prevent circumvention through advisors or staffers,

Enforcement mechanisms that operate independently of parliamentary approval influenced by party loyalty.

Without these safeguards, the executive retains significant discretion, undermining the constitutional principle of limited government and public accountability.

References

Ayee, J. R. A. (2018). Ghana: Governance and political accountability. Accra: University of Ghana Press.

Arthur, P. (2021). Civil service politicization and governance inefficiency in Ghana. Journal of African Administration Studies, 7(1), 88–104.

CRC. (2025). Report of the Constitutional Review Committee of Ghana. Accra: Government of Ghana.

Frimpong, K. (2020). The political implications of executive appointment caps in Ghana. African Journal of Political Science, 15(3), 102–120.

Chapter Four: Parliamentary Accountability and the Unfunded Mandate Problem

Abstract

This chapter examines the Ghana Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) recommendation requiring Members of Parliament (MPs) to hold constituency town-hall engagements. While the policy is intended to enhance democratic accountability, the lack of implementation mechanisms, funding guidelines, and oversight provisions creates an “unfunded mandate.” This chapter explores the implications of this gap for representative democracy in Ghana.

4.1 Town-Hall Engagements as Democratic Tools

The CRC recommends that MPs conduct town-hall meetings during parliamentary recesses to increase citizen engagement and strengthen accountability (CRC, 2025). Such engagements are intended to:

Provide a forum for constituents to express concerns,

Allow MPs to report on legislative activities and constituency development projects,

Strengthen public trust in parliamentary representation (Gyimah-Boadi, 2019).

These provisions align with global best practices, where regular constituent engagement is a cornerstone of responsive governance (Diamond, 1999).

4.2 Implementation Vacuum

Despite the potential benefits, the CRC report does not specify mechanisms for funding, oversight, or enforcement. Key areas of ambiguity include:

Responsibility for financing town-hall meetings,

Spending limits or guidelines for MPs,

Procedures to monitor compliance,

Sanctions or remedial measures for non-compliance (Arthur, 2021).

Without these details, the mandate remains unfunded and may result in inconsistent application, undermining the objective of meaningful citizen engagement.

4.3 Risk of Inequality and Abuse

The lack of implementation clarity introduces several risks:

Resource inequality: MPs representing wealthier constituencies can fund frequent meetings, while those in less affluent areas may struggle. Political exploitation: Town-hall meetings could be repurposed as partisan campaign events if oversight is weak. Performance ambiguity: Without reporting requirements or evaluation, engagement may become symbolic rather than substantive (Frimpong, 2020).

Consequently, an unfunded mandate may exacerbate disparities in accountability rather than improve it.

4.4 Conclusion

For parliamentary accountability reforms to succeed, constitutional mandates must be operationally realistic. Town-hall engagements must be supported with:

Clearly defined funding mechanisms,

Regulatory oversight structures,

Enforcement and reporting provisions.

Without these, the CRC’s proposal risks being performative, offering the appearance of accountability without delivering substantive democratic engagement.

References

Arthur, P. (2021). Civil service politicization and governance inefficiency in Ghana. Journal of African Administration Studies, 7(1), 88–104.

CRC. (2025). Report of the Constitutional Review Committee of Ghana. Accra: Government of Ghana.

Diamond, L. (1999). Developing democracy: Toward consolidation. Baltimore, MD: Johns Hopkins University Press.

Gyimah-Boadi, E. (2019). Democracy in Ghana: Progress and challenges. Washington, DC: Center for Democracy and Governance.

Frimpong, K. (2020). The political implications of parliamentary accountability reforms in Ghana. African Journal of Political Science, 15(3), 121–139.

Chapter Five: Citizenship Liberalization and the Flight-from-Accountability Risk

Abstract

This chapter examines the Ghana Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) recommendation to remove barriers to public office based solely on multiple citizenship. While the reform is intended to promote inclusivity and reflect global mobility realities, it introduces accountability risks. The chapter explores how officials with multiple citizenships may evade domestic legal obligations, and the constitutional gaps that could undermine enforcement and public trust.

5.1 Inclusion versus Accountability

The CRC proposes that eligibility for public office should no longer be restricted by multiple citizenship status (CRC, 2025). This reform aims to:

Promote inclusivity by allowing a broader pool of qualified candidates,

Encourage participation of the diaspora and highly skilled professionals,

Align Ghana with international standards regarding citizenship and public office (Gyimah-Boadi, 2019).

While inclusion is a positive development, it must be balanced against mechanisms ensuring that public officials cannot exploit dual citizenship to avoid accountability.

5.2 The Accountability Escape Route

Officials holding multiple citizenships may have the capacity to:

Exit the jurisdiction during investigations or legal proceedings,

Exploit extradition gaps between Ghana and foreign states,

Shield assets and financial interests abroad from domestic scrutiny (Frimpong, 2020).

The CRC report does not provide constitutional safeguards to mitigate these risks, such as:

Asset localization requirements to ensure key resources remain under domestic jurisdiction,

to ensure key resources remain under domestic jurisdiction, Jurisdictional submission clauses binding officials to Ghanaian law regardless of foreign citizenship,

binding officials to Ghanaian law regardless of foreign citizenship, Mandatory extradition agreements or cooperation clauses with relevant foreign authorities (Arthur, 2021).

Without these measures, constitutional inclusion may inadvertently create avenues for accountability avoidance.

5.3 Conclusion

While the removal of citizenship-based restrictions enhances inclusivity and reflects modern mobility, it introduces institutional vulnerabilities that can undermine governance. To balance equality of opportunity with equality of responsibility, constitutional reforms should include jurisdictional loyalty requirements and legal mechanisms that prevent public officials from evading investigations or prosecution. Failure to do so risks eroding public trust and weakening the rule of law in Ghana.

References

Arthur, P. (2021). Civil service politicization and governance inefficiency in Ghana. Journal of African Administration Studies, 7(1), 88–104.

CRC. (2025). Report of the Constitutional Review Committee of Ghana. Accra: Government of Ghana.

Frimpong, K. (2020). The political implications of citizenship liberalization in Ghana. African Journal of Political Science, 15(3), 140–158.

Gyimah-Boadi, E. (2019). Democracy in Ghana: Progress and challenges. Washington, DC: Center for Democracy and Governance.

Chapter Six: Development, Continuity, and the Failure to Bind the Future

Abstract

This chapter examines the CRC’s recommendations to strengthen Ghana’s development planning institutions, particularly the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC). While the proposals aim to ensure long-term development and policy continuity, the constitution does not compel successive governments to adhere to plans. This chapter analyzes the structural gaps and their implications for governance, investment, and sustainable development.

6.1 The Continuity Problem

The CRC enhances the role of the NDPC to coordinate national development plans and provide policy guidance across administrations (CRC, 2025). However, the report does not constitutionally bind successive governments to continue or justify deviations from long-term plans. This creates a structural vulnerability: development projects remain contingent upon political discretion rather than legal obligation.

Without binding mechanisms, even well-conceived policies are susceptible to abandonment or reversal, limiting their effectiveness in improving national welfare (Ayee, 2018).

6.2 Political Reset Culture

Ghanaian governance has historically exhibited a “political reset” phenomenon, whereby each new administration reviews, modifies, or abandons policies of its predecessor (Gyimah-Boadi, 2019). Consequences include:

Abandonment of projects: Long-term infrastructure and development initiatives may be halted before completion, wasting public resources. Policy reversal: Shifts in priorities create inconsistency, particularly in sectors such as education, agriculture, and energy. Duplication of expenditure: New governments often replicate prior initiatives, increasing fiscal inefficiency and public debt.

This culture undermines investor confidence, hampers development outcomes, and limits the potential impact of long-term national planning.

6.3 Constitutional Silence

The CRC report does not include provisions to make development continuity legally enforceable. As a result, planning institutions have no constitutional authority to compel governments to adhere to NDPC recommendations. The absence of continuity clauses leaves Ghana vulnerable to policy volatility across electoral cycles and reduces the predictability necessary for both domestic and foreign investment (Frimpong, 2020).

6.4 Conclusion

Sustainable national development requires that policies and projects survive changes in administration. While the CRC strengthens development institutions, constitutional silence on continuity leaves long-term plans vulnerable to political discretion. Effective reform should embed:

Binding obligations for successive governments to justify deviations,

for successive governments to justify deviations, Independent oversight to monitor adherence,

to monitor adherence, Sanctions or accountability mechanisms for unjustified abandonment.

Without such measures, Ghana’s development trajectory remains fragile, and electoral cycles continue to dictate policy consistency rather than national necessity.

References

Ayee, J. R. A. (2018). Ghana: Governance and political accountability. Accra: University of Ghana Press.

CRC. (2025). Report of the Constitutional Review Committee of Ghana. Accra: Government of Ghana.

Frimpong, K. (2020). Institutional continuity and national development in Ghana. African Journal of Public Policy, 12(2), 45–63.

Gyimah-Boadi, E. (2019). Democracy in Ghana: Progress and challenges. Washington, DC: Center for Democracy and Governance.

Synthesis

“A constitution that does not empower the people—the true center of governance—achieves little more than rhetoric; without securing citizens’ freedom and agency, reforms remain hollow and ineffectual.”

Reform without Power Redistribution – Linking Constitutional Gaps to Development

Abstract

This chapter synthesizes the findings from the preceding chapters, highlighting the overarching pattern in the Ghana Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) report: reforms adjust procedural details but fail to redistribute real power. It also examines how these gaps affect critical socio-economic objectives such as youth employment, agribusiness, transportation, and digitization. The chapter argues that a constitution does not create prosperity directly but establishes the rules, incentives, and restraints necessary for governments to deliver sustainable development. Then again, “strong institutional continuity and legally enforceable long-term plans in areas such as youth employment, agribusiness, transport, and digitization make presidential term extensions unnecessary. The critical bottleneck in Ghana is not time in office, but policy continuity and effective oversight. A four-year presidential term can suffice if constitutional and administrative mechanisms guarantee that national development priorities survive changes in government.”

Figure 1

Scenario Term Length Policy Continuity Likely Development Outcome Weak institutions 4 years Low Projects abandoned, poor continuity Weak institutions 5 years Low Slight improvement, but accountability reduced Strong institutions 4 years High Projects continue, continuity ensured Strong institutions 5 years High Continuity ensured, but longer term unnecessary

7.1 Central Pattern: Reform without Power Redistribution

Across Chapters One to Six, a consistent trend emerges: the CRC reforms adjust symbolic and procedural details without meaningfully altering the distribution of power. Key observations include:

Executive dominance remains intact: Term extensions, ministerial caps, and accountability provisions are vulnerable to circumvention.

Term extensions, ministerial caps, and accountability provisions are vulnerable to circumvention. Accountability is softened by procedure: Loopholes in presidential liability, parliamentary oversight, and dual citizenship create opportunities for evasion.

Loopholes in presidential liability, parliamentary oversight, and dual citizenship create opportunities for evasion. Continuity is encouraged but not enforced: Development plans remain at the mercy of political discretion and electoral cycles.

As a result, the constitution risks formal compliance without substantive governance improvement (Arthur, 2021; Frimpong, 2020).

7.2 Constitutions and Socio-Economic Development

A constitution does not create jobs, modernize agriculture, or build infrastructure directly. Its primary role is to lock in rules, duties, incentives, and restraints that compel every government—regardless of party—to:

Promote youth employment,

Advance agribusiness and industrialization,

Ensure efficient transport systems,

Embed digitization in governance and the economy.

Without these mechanisms, governments may ignore critical developmental objectives for political convenience.

7.3 Youth Employment

Constitutional Gaps: The CRC report does not make youth employment a justiciable right or embed mechanisms to guarantee funding, skills alignment, or labor-market participation.

What a Strong Constitution Should Do:

Justiciable Right to Work: Citizens can challenge the state if enabling conditions for employment are persistently absent. National Skills–Industry Alignment: Mandate that vocational, technical, and tertiary curricula align with growth sectors like agribusiness, logistics, and digital economy. Protected Youth Employment Funding: Guarantee a fixed percentage of national revenue for apprenticeships, start-up incubation, and youth enterprise credit (Gyimah-Boadi, 2019).

7.4 Agribusiness & Agricultural Transformation

Constitutional Gaps: Current reforms do not secure land access, agro-industrial continuity, or youth participation in agribusiness.

Recommended Constitutional Mechanisms:

Agriculture as an Economic System: Include processing, storage, transport, export, and agri-tech in the definition of agriculture.

Include processing, storage, transport, export, and agri-tech in the definition of agriculture. Land Security & Access: Digitize land ownership and protect youth agribusiness land banks from political capture.

Digitize land ownership and protect youth agribusiness land banks from political capture. Agro-Industrial Zones: Constitutionally mandate regional agro-industrial corridors linked to transport, energy, and export infrastructure (Ayee, 2018).

7.5 Transportation and Mobility

Constitutional Gaps: Transport is treated as a discretionary policy area rather than a guaranteed right. Long-term infrastructure projects are vulnerable to abandonment with government changes.

What a Constitution Should Guarantee:

Transport as a Right: Mobility for people and goods recognized as an enabler of economic productivity.

Mobility for people and goods recognized as an enabler of economic productivity. Independent Planning Authority: Remove transport planning from political discretion; protect rail, port, and urban transit plans.

Remove transport planning from political discretion; protect rail, port, and urban transit plans. Embedded Youth Employment: Infrastructure projects must include local labor quotas, skills transfer, and local manufacturing components (Arthur, 2021).

7.6 Digitization and the Digital Economy

Constitutional Gaps: The CRC report does not secure digital rights or mandate government digitization.

Recommended Provisions:

Digital Rights & Infrastructure: Guarantee digital identity, affordable internet, data protection, and access to public services. Digital-First Government: Public services default to digital platforms to reduce corruption and improve efficiency. Digital Economy Protection: Support local startups and agri-tech, fintech, and logistics tech innovation through constitutional safeguards (Frimpong, 2020).

7.7 Developmental Accountability

Past constitutions guarantee elections but not economic outcomes. Strong constitutional design should:

Force continuity across governments ,

, Limit elite discretion over public resources,

Protect long-term investments in employment, agriculture, transport, and digitization,

Enable citizens to litigate government failure in key development sectors (Gyimah-Boadi, 2019).

Final Insight:

A constitution does not create prosperity—it prevents failure. By embedding rights, duties, and enforcement mechanisms, a constitution ensures that governments cannot ignore youth employment, sabotage agriculture, abandon transport systems, or reverse digitization for partisan gain.

References

Arthur, P. (2021). Civil service politicization and governance inefficiency in Ghana. Journal of African Administration Studies, 7(1), 88–104.

Ayee, J. R. A. (2018). Ghana: Governance and political accountability. Accra: University of Ghana Press.

CRC. (2025). Report of the Constitutional Review Committee of Ghana. Accra: Government of Ghana.

Frimpong, K. (2020). Institutional continuity and national development in Ghana. African Journal of Public Policy, 12(2), 45–63.

Gyimah-Boadi, E. (2019). Democracy in Ghana: Progress and challenges. Washington, DC: Center for Democracy and Governance.

Diamond, L. (1999). Developing democracy: Toward consolidation. Baltimore, MD: Johns Hopkins University Press.

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