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Lawyer Tassah fulfils 2024 campaign promise despite election loss 

  Sat, 03 Jan 2026
Politics LawyerTassahfulfils 2024 campaign promise despite election loss
SAT, 03 JAN 2026

Mr Tassah Tapha Tassah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Akan Constituency in the 2024 General Election, has embarked on a “Thank-You” tour of the constituency, during which he fulfilled a campaign promise he made to voters, despite losing the parliamentary race.

Mr Tassah, a legal practitioner, had pledged during the campaign to donate GHS2,000 to every polling station he won. Following the declaration of results, he honoured the pledge by making payments to the polling stations where he emerged victorious, a gesture widely commended by residents.

Addressing supporters at Okanta, a farming community in the Kadjebi District during the tour, Mr Tassah said his participation in the election as a first-time parliamentary candidate and the number of votes he secured should not be seen as a loss but as a strong foundation for future political engagement in the constituency.

“It has always been my desire to represent the Akan Constituency in Parliament and to provide strong advocacy for the development of our people,” he said, adding that his commitment to serving the constituency remained unchanged.

He noted that although he was not elected, he believed leadership was about service and integrity, stressing that he understood the democratic contest and trusted that “in God's own time” he would be given the opportunity to serve the people.

Mr Tassah, who was accompanied by Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, former Kadjebi DCE; Mr Awal Rabiu, Akan Constituency Chairman of the NPP; and Mr Joseph Nana Oboako, Akan Constituency Organiser of the NPP, among others, said the constituency continued to face several developmental challenges, which required dedicated leadership and effective parliamentary representation to address.

Traditional authorities from the Asato and Kadjebi Traditional Areas, who met him during the tour, advised him to maintain close contact with the people and build on the rapport he had established, describing his approach as a positive sign for future political success.

Some residents who interacted with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the Thank-You tour described it as a rare demonstration of humility and gratitude in Ghanaian politics.

They said the fulfilment of his promise, even in defeat, showed integrity and reliability, contrasting it with what they described as the underwhelming performance of the sitting Member of Parliament.

“If he can keep his word after losing, then imagine what he could do if he becomes MP,” one resident remarked.

As part of the tour, Mr Tassah also donated school uniforms to pupils in the Okanta and Titiaka communities, reaffirming his focus on education and community welfare.

Observers say Mr Tassah has emerged from the 2024 elections as a strong political figure in the Akan Constituency, positioning himself as a credible alternative and a leader many believe deserves the opportunity to serve in Parliament.

GNA

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