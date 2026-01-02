‘Jesus is Missing’ Christmas play thrills audience

The true essence of Christmas came alive on stage as the Faith Theatre and Creators Ministry delivered a compelling theatrical masterpiece titled “Jesus Is Missing.”

The thought-provoking production performed on Christmas eve af Faith Chapel Assemblies of God, thrilled patrons while retelling the nativity story through a modern lens, where prayer, media influence, and God’s sovereignty collide in dramatic fashion.

Structured across ten gripping scenes, the stage play was anchored on the theme of God’s sovereignty, emphasizing His divine authority to transcend nature by sending the Saviour, Jesus Christ, to earth.

Central to the narrative was the role of prayer in safeguarding God’s promise, drawing inspiration from the biblical figure Anna, whose vigilance and devotion shaped the course of redemption history.

The audience was drawn in as the play opened with a breaking-news moment delivered by broadcast journalist Daniella Abayetta, who announced a shocking global revelation: the Pope had declared that the birth of Jesus was to take place once again.

The startling news stirred confusion and intrigue, prompting the invitation of Father Bernard of St. Luke Parish to address and temper the unprecedented announcement.

Gasps, murmurs, and spontaneous applause rippled through the auditorium as the play unfolded into a contemporary spectacle.

The rebirth of Jesus soon became a viral phenomenon, presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a popular streamer, Bellboy, who chose to livestream the unfolding events.

In scene two, Bellboy selected a fan from his live stream comments, granting him the rare chance to travel to Israel and document the historic moment in real time.

Scene three shifted the tone to sober reflection as Father Bernard challenged his congregation to recognize their responsibility in God’s plan.

He admonished them to actively participate in the fulfillment of God’s will, stressing that divine purpose often unfolds through human obedience.

This call to action deeply resonated with Sister Dorcas, who resolved to intercede fervently for the safety of Baby Jesus.

Convinced that history could repeat itself, Sister Dorcas feared the rise of a modern-day Herod,one driven by power, greed, and fear, who might seek to destroy the child and unleash a massacre of male children.

Her intense prayers became a spiritual undercurrent of the play, reinforcing the message that prayer remains a powerful force in shaping destiny.

The prophecy took tangible form when a young woman appeared online claiming to be Mary, recording herself with Baby Jesus. Her video quickly went viral, attracting millions of views across social media platforms.

In a striking contrast to the biblical star that guided the wise men, Bellboy and Jonah used Google Maps to locate her,an intentional creative choice that drew laughter, admiration, and reflection from the audience.

The story reached a dramatic turning point when Jonah kidnapped the baby, planning to auction Him off for millions.

In a tense, high-stakes scene, the auction was revealed to be a trap staged by four undercover detectives, who apprehended Jonah at gunpoint.

The theatre erupted in shock when it was revealed that the baby was not Jesus after all, the viral Mary was exposed as a fake.

The climax unfolded powerfully in the tenth scene as Father Bernard returned to the stage with the real Mary, revealing that God’s sovereignty had prevailed through the prayers of Sister Dorcas.

Jesus had been preserved from danger, reinforcing the play’s central message: while the world may be distracted by spectacle, God’s promises are secured through faith and prayer.

“We wanted to remind audiences that God’s plans cannot be hijacked, no matter how modern the threat. Prayer still protects purpose.,” said the play’s writer and director, Richmond Fordjour Ampofo.

The production featured a strong ensemble cast, including Joan Tetteh Ahinakwah as the journalist, Geoffery Acheampong as Father Bernard, Elizabeth Kwakye as Sister Dorcas, Ahovi Gift Mawuena as Inspector Adwoa, Elsie Lartey as an undercover detective, Rachel Essien as Detective Marygold, Davida Dankwah as the auctioneer, Gordon Gyamfi as Bellboy, Frimpong Nana Kwame as Jonah, Celestina Mawusi as the real Mary, Justin Blasu as the fake Mary, and Hilda Essien as the midwife.

Written and directed by Richmond Fordjour Ampofo, the play featured costumes by Emmanuella Binney, photography by Pandagrass Larbi, and stage painting by Samuel Amoako.

As the curtains fell, it was clear that “Jesus Is Missing” was more than a Christmas play, it was a bold reminder that in an age of virality, greed, and digital noise, faith and prayer remain central to preserving God’s promise.