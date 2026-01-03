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Friday January 9 declared public holiday to mark constitution day

  Sat, 03 Jan 2026
General News Friday January 9 declared public holiday to mark constitution day
SAT, 03 JAN 2026

The Government has announced that Friday, January 9, 2026 will be observed as a public holiday across the country in commemoration of Constitution Day.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of the Interior, it was explained that although Constitution Day is officially marked on Wednesday January 7, President John Dramani Mahama has, by Executive Instrument, directed that the public holiday be shifted to Friday.

The decision, the statement said, was taken in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act 2001 Act 601 as amended, to allow for wider national participation in the observance.

The notice, dated January 2 2026 and signed by the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak MP, urged the general public to take note of the change and observe the holiday as declared.

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