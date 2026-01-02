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Fri, 02 Jan 2026 Feature Article

Retired, But Not Tired: A Tribute to AIG Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, PSC

Retired, But Not Tired: A Tribute to AIG Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, PSC

(AIG) Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, PSC. Rtd

The retirement of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, PSC, brings to a close a remarkable career defined by credibility, courage, and consistent service to the Nigerian state. It is a moment of celebration, reflection, and gratitude for while he retires from active duty, his passion for service remains undiminished. Truly, he is retired, but not tired.

AIG Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu’s career is rooted in trust and professionalism. His appointment as security officer (SO) to former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim A. Coomassie, was a clear testament to his integrity and reliability. In this highly sensitive role, he demonstrated discipline, loyalty, and sound judgment, earning confidence at the highest level of police leadership and laying a strong foundation for future responsibilities.

His reputation as a capable operational officer was further cemented during his tenure as the officer in charge of Operation Yaki in Kaduna. At a time of serious security challenges, he displayed bravery, tactical intelligence, and firm leadership. His handling of the operation reflected a deep understanding of security management and a commitment to restoring peace and public confidence.

As Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, AIG Aliyu distinguished himself through effective command, professionalism, and a people-centered approach to policing. He worked tirelessly to strengthen security architecture, improve police-community relations, and instill discipline within the ranks. His leadership balanced firmness with fairness, earning respect from both officers and the public.

In recognition of his outstanding service and leadership qualities, he was elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police and appointed AIG, Zone 12. In this strategic role, he provided strong oversight, coordination, and guidance across commands, further contributing to operational efficiency and professional standards within the Nigeria Police Force.

AIG Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu’s PSC (Passed Staff College) qualification reflects his capacity for strategic thinking and high-level policy execution. Beyond ranks and postings, his enduring legacy lies in the officers he mentored, the operations he led, and the standards he upheld throughout decades of service.

As he enters retirement, many believe that Katsina State and the nation at large can still benefit from his wealth of experience. In a time when insecurity remains a major concern, voices continue to recognize him as a “super cop” whose insight, guidance, and strategic expertise remain invaluable in the collective effort to promote peace and stability.

AIG Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, PSC, retires with honour, dignity, and a legacy firmly etched in the history of the Nigeria Police Force. His journey reminds us that true service does not end with retirement it evolves. He is, without doubt, retired, but not tired, and his contributions to security and nation-building will continue to inspire generations to come.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical Science communicator.
Private Investigator and Criminal
Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,
International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.
[email protected]
+233-555-275-880

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2026

This Author has published 1512 articles on modernghana.com. More COE Hijama Healing Cupping therapy ,Mini MBA in Complimentary and Alternative Medicine .Naturopathy and Reflexologist. Private Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,International Conflict Management and Peace Building at USIP. Profession in Journalism at Aljazeera Media Institute, Social Media Journalism,Mobile Journalism, Investigative Journalism, Ethics of Journalism, Photojournalist, Medical and Science Columnist on Daily Graphic. Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

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