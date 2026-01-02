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Antoine Semenyo will face Arsenal despite imminent move to Manchester City - Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Football News Antoine Semenyo will face Arsenal despite imminent move to Manchester City - Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola
FRI, 02 JAN 2026

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Antoine Semenyo will be available for Saturday’s Premier League showdown against Arsenal, despite growing speculation linking the forward with a move to Manchester City.

Reports suggest City are in advanced talks with Bournemouth over the Ghana international, but Iraola insisted no deal has been reached and that Semenyo remains fully part of his plans.

The 25-year-old is therefore set to feature when the Cherries welcome title-chasing Arsenal to the Vitality Stadium, with Iraola dismissing claims that the fixture could serve as a farewell appearance.

“Yes, Antoine is going to play in this match,” Iraola confirmed on Friday, addressing doubts surrounding the player’s availability.

He added that the club expects Semenyo to remain available for upcoming fixtures, even as uncertainty continues to surround his future.

“No, no. I think the idea, at least that he’s going to be available in these two home games in a short turnaround. I hope he can be here for more time. But I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The Bournemouth boss reiterated that the transfer situation remains unresolved, stressing that no agreement has been finalised.

“That’s not the idea [that it’s Semenyo’s last match]. The market is open; you never know what’s going to happen. I cannot control things, but right now I don’t think so,” he said. “There is nothing signed. For sure, there are conversations. I understand the noise around, but Antoine is our player.”

Semenyo goes into the Arsenal clash in impressive form, having registered nine goals and three assists in 18 Premier League appearances this season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

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