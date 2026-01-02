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Adentan Circuit Court orders psychiatric examination on Ebo Noah

By Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Social News Adentan Circuit Court orders psychiatric examination on Ebo Noah
FRI, 02 JAN 2026

The Adentan Circuit Court has remanded Evans Eshun, popularly known on social media as Ebo Noah, into police custody.

The Court also ordered him to undergo a psychiatric examination at a government health facility.

The order was issued when the accused appeared before the court, presided over by Her Honour Angela Attachie. Eshun is expected to reappear before the court on January 15, 2026.

The 33-year-old private security guard is facing charges of publishing false news with intent to cause fear and panic, following a series of videos he shared on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube between August and December 2025.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: attractive-mustapha

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