Police arrest suspect over illegal firearm possession, sale in Accra

A Special Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a man in connection with the unlawful possession and attempted sale of a firearm in Accra.

In a statement, the police said the suspect, identified as Abdulai Ibrahim, was arrested on December 29, 2025, at Sodom and Gomorrah after he arranged to meet individuals he believed were prospective buyers of an assault rifle.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect presented a CZ rifle for sale at a price of GHC 35,000. He is also said to have admitted to previously transporting several pump action guns to individuals in the Northern Region.

The suspect further disclosed that the firearms were allegedly obtained from an arms dealer operating around the UTC area in Accra. Police say investigations are ongoing to trace and arrest all persons linked to the illegal arms trade.

The firearm was retrieved during the operation and has since been secured for forensic examination.

Abdulai Ibrahim remains in police custody and is assisting investigators as efforts intensify to dismantle the network involved in the unlawful possession and distribution of firearms.