Two dead, 21 injured as bus carrying Second Chance Church members crashes on Assin Fosu–Kumasi Highway

Two people have been confirmed dead and 21 others injured following a tragic road accident on the Assin Fosu–Kumasi highway on the night of January 1, 2025.

Reports indicate that the crash occurred at about 9 p.m. when a bus branded with Methodist Wesley Church insignia, conveying members of the Believers Worship Centre known as Second Chance, was returning from a 31st Night crossover service in Kumasi to Assin Fosu and Breman Asikuma.

The accident happened at Assin Dansame, where the bus reportedly ran into a crowd taking part in a street parade.

Among the deceased is a 21-year-old apprentice and student of Sunyani Technical University, identified as Maame Yaa, along with another individual. Both victims are said to have died instantly at the scene.

A total of 21 people sustained injuries of varying severity and were rushed to several hospitals within the region for treatment.

The incident triggered anger among some residents, particularly the youth, who vandalized the bus, leaving it completely destroyed. Police officers were deployed to the scene to restore calm and prevent further disturbances.

Confirming the incident, the Central North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department Commander, ASP Wonder Lumor, said investigations have been initiated to establish the cause of the crash.