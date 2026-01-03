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Sat, 03 Jan 2026 Social News

17 armed Burkinabè soldiers arrested in Upper West after crossing into Ghana

  Sat, 03 Jan 2026
17 armed Burkinab soldiers arrested in Upper West after crossing into Ghana

Security agencies in the Sissala East District of the Upper West Region have arrested 17 armed soldiers believed to be members of the Burkinabè military after they were found operating within Ghanaian territory.

The soldiers, estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old, were arrested near the border community of Wuru, about an hour’s drive east of Tumu.

They were found in possession of firearms and explosive devices, raising serious security concerns among residents and authorities.

Officials of the Ghana Immigration Service said the men were in the process of establishing a combat position using sandbags when they were detected. Residents who noticed the unusual military activity quickly alerted security agencies.

“We received a distress call from community members about armed elements setting up a combat position. We moved in swiftly, ambushed them successfully and conveyed them together with their weapons to our office,” an immigration official said.

During initial questioning, the suspects claimed they were Burkinabè soldiers on a routine patrol who had accidentally crossed into Ghana.

Despite the explanation, the soldiers were detained for several hours as investigations and high level consultations were carried out. At about 9:00 p.m., a directive was issued by national authorities for their release.

The weapons seized during the operation were returned the following day after a delegation led by officials from the Ghanaian Embassy in Burkina Faso visited to resolve the matter diplomatically.

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Comments

Amecole | 1/3/2026 5:24:54 AM

Hmm, accidental crossing or wolves in sheep clothing?

Comments1
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