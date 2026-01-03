ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kadjebi: Vehicle damages Menuso Bridge wall, driver arrested 

  Sat, 03 Jan 2026
General News Kadjebi: Vehicle damagesMenusoBridge wall, driver arrested
SAT, 03 JAN 2026

A cargo vehicle with registration number GR 2635 V, travelling from Accra to Damanko in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region, has damaged a supporting wall of the Menuso concrete bridge in the Kadjebi District.

The incident occurred at dawn on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, when the vehicle veered off course and broke part of the bridge's supporting wall at Menuso, raising concerns about the safety of commuters who depend on the bridge.

After causing the damage, the driver reportedly continued his journey without stopping to assess the situation or report the incident.

However, the Assemblyman for the Menuso Electoral Area, Mr Isaac Dzapaye, with the support of the security agencies, traced the vehicle and brought the driver back to the scene to take responsibility for the damage caused.

Mr Dzapaye, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the prompt action was necessary to ensure accountability and to prevent further deterioration of the bridge.

He advised the driver to repair the damaged wall without delay to restore the bridge's safety and prevent possible accidents.

Mr Dzapaye further appealed to the public to protect state property and treat it as their own, stressing that such facilities were built with taxpayers' money for the benefit of all.

He said the growing attitude of disrespect and neglect towards public infrastructure was worrying and called for a change in mindset to safeguard national assets for future generations.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Mahama to inspect Ho Sports stadium during Volta tour Mahama to inspect Ho Sports stadium during Volta tour

30 minutes ago

How prolonged blackout disrupts healthcare delivery at Akporkploe Health Centre How prolonged blackout disrupts healthcare delivery at Akporkploe Health Centre

30 minutes ago

Manjailed 14 days forspendingex-girlfriends GH¢114,000loan onfootball betting Man jailed 14 days for spending ex-girlfriend's GH¢114,000 loan on football bett...

30 minutes ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Minority demands answers from BoG on $2 billion drop in gross international rese...

30 minutes ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah Over 3,000 excavators remain unclaimed at Tema Port as govt tightens mining equi...

30 minutes ago

YEPBIT Exchange and BonChat are not licensed — SEC warns Ghanaians 'YEPBIT Exchange and BonChat are not licensed' — SEC warns Ghanaians

30 minutes ago

GES releases funds for perishable food items to Senior High Schools GES releases funds for perishable food items to Senior High Schools

30 minutes ago

Police arrest 54 suspects, seize large quantity of suspected narcotics in Kumasi operations Police arrest 54 suspects, seize large quantity of suspected narcotics in Kumasi...

30 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses APSL challenge over US$33.3million arbitral award in Justmoh case Supreme Court dismisses APSL challenge over US$33.3million arbitral award in Jus...

30 minutes ago

Police arrest suspected murderer in Obuasi; hunt for accomplices continues Police arrest suspected murderer in Obuasi; hunt for accomplices continues

Just in....
body-container-line