Kadjebi: Vehicle damages Menuso Bridge wall, driver arrested 

A cargo vehicle with registration number GR 2635 V, travelling from Accra to Damanko in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region, has damaged a supporting wall of the Menuso concrete bridge in the Kadjebi District.

The incident occurred at dawn on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, when the vehicle veered off course and broke part of the bridge's supporting wall at Menuso, raising concerns about the safety of commuters who depend on the bridge.

After causing the damage, the driver reportedly continued his journey without stopping to assess the situation or report the incident.

However, the Assemblyman for the Menuso Electoral Area, Mr Isaac Dzapaye, with the support of the security agencies, traced the vehicle and brought the driver back to the scene to take responsibility for the damage caused.

Mr Dzapaye, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the prompt action was necessary to ensure accountability and to prevent further deterioration of the bridge.

He advised the driver to repair the damaged wall without delay to restore the bridge's safety and prevent possible accidents.

Mr Dzapaye further appealed to the public to protect state property and treat it as their own, stressing that such facilities were built with taxpayers' money for the benefit of all.

He said the growing attitude of disrespect and neglect towards public infrastructure was worrying and called for a change in mindset to safeguard national assets for future generations.

GNA